Nashik ZP CEO Conducts Workshop Under CM’s Samruddha Panchayat Raj Mission

Under the Chief Minister's Samruddha Panchayat Raj Mission, which is being implemented under the concept of 'Saksham Panchayat, Samruddha Maharashtra' of the Maharashtra Government, a district-level workshop was organised by the Gram Panchayat Department of Nashik Zilla Parishad on September 4, 2025, at the Karmaveer Raosaheb Thorat Auditorium, Nashik.

In this workshop, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Parishad Omkar Pawar, Additional Chief Executive Officer Dr. Arjun Gunde, Dr. Avinash Pol of Pani Foundation, Sarpanch of Adarsh Gram Panchayat Maynichiwadi Ravindra Mane and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Gram Panchayat Department Dr. Varsha Fadol addressed the attendees as the main guides.

Speaking at the program, CEO Omkar Pawar highlighted his connection with the rural areas. "Even though I am the CEO, my roots are with the rural areas. As a villager who contributes to the overall development of every village in the district, I am always available for you," he said, giving his mobile number to all those present.

He appealed to the Sarpanch and Gram Panchayat officers to work hard under the Mukhyamantri Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan and achieve the overall development of the villages, so that the tradition of winning national and state-level awards of Nashik district continues.

He mentioned that it is the need of the hour to create a cleanliness movement through public participation and labour donation, repair roads, give priority to repair water-filled roads and complete other development works.

He also suggested measures like water audit, water resource management, tree plantation, use of solar energy and non-conventional energy, plastic ban, solid waste and sewage management for the concept of a water-rich, clean and green village.

Other important points of the program:

Dr. Varsha Fadol said in hes introduction that the United Nations has set a goal of sustainable development by 2030, and taking everyone along is its core. On this basis, the Maharashtra government has started this campaign for the all-round development of rural areas.

Dr. Avinash Pol said that the active participation of villagers is important for the sustainable development of rural areas. He said that this campaign will be a real success if it becomes a people's movement rather than just a government initiative.

Sarpanch Ravindra Mane of Maynichiwadi in Satara district shared his experience. He said that if the problems of the villagers are solved, they will definitely come along willingly. He said that 'Gram Sabha' is the foundation of development.

Dr. Arjun Gunde was directed to promote works like sericulture, farm ponds, well refilling, water conservation, cement drain construction, animal sheds, biogas, and vermicomposting by linking them with MNREGA and other schemes.

CEO's Sensitivity:

During the program, seeing that there were no chairs available for some women Sarpanch to sit, CEO Omkar Pawar himself left the chair on the stage and sat down on the platform and appealed to the women Sarpanch to sit on chairs. His sensitivity led to a positive discussion among the officers and Sarpanch present.