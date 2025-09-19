Nashik: 42 Doctors, 80 Health Workers Deployed At Saptashrungi Fort During Navratri | File Photo

Nashik: Lakhs of devotees from all over Maharashtra come to Saptashrungi Fort on foot or by vehicle for darshan during the Navratri festival starting from Monday (Sept 22).

In line with providing health services to the devotees coming for the pilgrimage, health facilities will be provided through the Zilla Parishad Health Department this year, and Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar has instructed the health system to provide these services.

Under the guidance of District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar More and Taluka Health Officer Dr Abhay Bengal, Panchayat Samiti Kalwan has been appointed as the Yatra Chief, while Medical Officer Prof. A. Kendra Nanduri has been appointed as the Health Staff and Coordinating Officer. After visiting the Primary Health Centre, Nanduri, detailed planning has been done by the Health Department regarding the pilgrimage.

These facilities will be available

During the yatra period, OPD services at Trust Hospital, Ram Mandir, and Chhatri Point, six mobile health teams, updated ambulance services, medication for patients, purification and testing of drinking water, and emergency services will be provided.

At the district level, 42 medical officers, 80 health workers, and six ambulance drivers have been appointed through six teams at various places, including the water purification centre, Trust Hospital, health sub-centre, and funicular trolley at Saptashrungi Fort for administrative work. Health facilities will be provided at the fort in coordination with Saptashrunggad Gram Panchayat, Saptashrung Niwasini Trust, and the Funicular Trolley Board of Directors.