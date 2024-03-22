Nashik: 31,000 Polling Officers Set For Deployment In District For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls | X/@InfoNashik

Nashik district is gearing up for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 scheduled for May 20, as announced by Collector and District Election Officer Jalaj Sharma. Approximately 31,000 polling officers and employees will be appointed by the district administration to oversee the smooth conduct of the election, he said.

Empowered under Section 26 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Collector has the authority to appoint District Polling Officers and staff. Furthermore, government employees' services are enlisted for various election duties under Article 159, entrusted by the District Election Officer.

The meticulous planning for elections begins a year in advance in compliance with the Election Commission of India's directives. Adequate manpower management poses a significant challenge for the district administration. The process involves the selection of suitable manpower, gathering information from government departments, data entry, randomisation of polling officers and employees, issuance of appointment orders, and organising comprehensive training sessions covering various aspects of election procedures and protocols.

Training sessions for polling station officials include detailed presentations and slideshows explaining election materials, prescribed forms, manuals, and procedural guidelines. The logistics planning encompasses transportation arrangements for officers and staff to and from polling stations, vehicle allocation, and the deployment of support staff.

With a total of 4,800 polling stations in Nashik district, the district administration has collected data for 6,770 polling station presidents, 6,820 polling officers for the first category, and 16,947 officers and employees for the second and third categories. Additionally, each polling station will be manned by a constable, and nursery facilities will be provided at strategic locations, staffed by Anganwadi workers.

The assistance of NCC/NSS/Scout & Guide students will be sought to manage voter queues, assist elderly and disabled voters, and provide support with wheelchairs. Sensitive polling stations will be monitored by micro-inspectors as per the commission's directives.

Read Also Nashik District Spends ₹15 Lakh Daily On Water Tanker Needs

The police department is fully prepared for the election, with one policeman assigned to each polling station. Various squads and forces, including Bharari Squads, Static Squads, Rapid Action Force, Reserve Police Force, Commissioner of Police Nashik City, and Superintendent of Police Nashik Rural, will ensure the maintenance of law and order across the district.