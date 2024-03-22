Nashik: Man Killed In Road Accident, Angry Mob Attacks Cops |

Tragedy struck on Friday morning on the Ghoti-Sinnar Highway in Igatpuri taluka as a speeding truck lost control, resulting in a devastating accident. The collision occurred between the truck and a motorcycle, claiming the life of a local youth who worked as a security guard in a private company. The incident unfolded in the Dhamani area of Igatpuri taluka, leaving Shivaji Vishnu Thoke, a 35-year-old resident of Adharvad, fatally injured.

The severity of the accident was such that the young man's body was gruesomely severed into two pieces, with one half dragged a significant distance, estimated to be 20 to 25 feet. Shockingly, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, leaving behind a scene of horror and tragedy.

Upon the arrival of traffic police to manage the aftermath and facilitate traffic flow, the grief-stricken relatives of the deceased reacted with aggression, attacking the police personnel named Kiran Ahire, who attempted to restore order. In the ensuing chaos, several police personnel sustained injuries and were promptly transported to Ghoti Rural Hospital for medical attention.

In response to the escalating situation, a police team from the Ghoti police station swiftly mobilised to the scene, launching a thorough investigation and initiating a search operation to apprehend the suspects responsible for assaulting law enforcement officers.

As investigations continue into this harrowing incident, authorities are working diligently to ensure justice is served, and the perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.