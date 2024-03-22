 Nashik: Man Killed In Road Accident, Angry Mob Attacks Cops
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Man Killed In Road Accident, Angry Mob Attacks Cops

Nashik: Man Killed In Road Accident, Angry Mob Attacks Cops

The incident unfolded in the Dhamani area of Igatpuri taluka

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Man Killed In Road Accident, Angry Mob Attacks Cops |

Tragedy struck on Friday morning on the Ghoti-Sinnar Highway in Igatpuri taluka as a speeding truck lost control, resulting in a devastating accident. The collision occurred between the truck and a motorcycle, claiming the life of a local youth who worked as a security guard in a private company. The incident unfolded in the Dhamani area of Igatpuri taluka, leaving Shivaji Vishnu Thoke, a 35-year-old resident of Adharvad, fatally injured.

The severity of the accident was such that the young man's body was gruesomely severed into two pieces, with one half dragged a significant distance, estimated to be 20 to 25 feet. Shockingly, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, leaving behind a scene of horror and tragedy.

Upon the arrival of traffic police to manage the aftermath and facilitate traffic flow, the grief-stricken relatives of the deceased reacted with aggression, attacking the police personnel named Kiran Ahire, who attempted to restore order. In the ensuing chaos, several police personnel sustained injuries and were promptly transported to Ghoti Rural Hospital for medical attention.

Read Also
CONFIRMED! BJP's Murlidhar Mohol To Lock Horns With Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar For Pune Lok Sabha...
article-image

In response to the escalating situation, a police team from the Ghoti police station swiftly mobilised to the scene, launching a thorough investigation and initiating a search operation to apprehend the suspects responsible for assaulting law enforcement officers.

As investigations continue into this harrowing incident, authorities are working diligently to ensure justice is served, and the perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.

Read Also
IT Depts In Mumbai & Pune Set Up 24x7 Control Rooms To Monitor Cash Movements During Lok Sabha...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune's Man-Animal Conflict Compensation Peaks At ₹3.99 Crore In 2023-24

Pune's Man-Animal Conflict Compensation Peaks At ₹3.99 Crore In 2023-24

Nashik District Spends ₹15 Lakh Daily On Water Tanker Needs

Nashik District Spends ₹15 Lakh Daily On Water Tanker Needs

Nashik: Man Killed In Road Accident, Angry Mob Attacks Cops

Nashik: Man Killed In Road Accident, Angry Mob Attacks Cops

Pune: After Getting Lok Sabha Poll Ticket, MLA Ravindra Dhangekar Eyes Repeat Of Assembly Bypoll Win...

Pune: After Getting Lok Sabha Poll Ticket, MLA Ravindra Dhangekar Eyes Repeat Of Assembly Bypoll Win...

Monitor Use Of Social Media, Ads Broadcast During Lok Sabha Polls: Latur Collector To Officials

Monitor Use Of Social Media, Ads Broadcast During Lok Sabha Polls: Latur Collector To Officials