Nashik: 1 Dead, Another Critically Injured In Accident On Dindori Road

The incident occurred near Harikrishna Lawn when a car collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the fatal accident

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

A tragic accident on Dindori Road claimed the life of a 22-year-old motorcycle rider and left another youth critically injured. The incident occurred near Harikrishna Lawn when a car collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the fatal accident.

According to information provided by the police, the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Maksood Sheikh, a resident of Bihar currently living in Sanjeevani Nagar, Chunchale Shivhar. The injured youth, identified as Mohammad Monu Sheikh (20), a resident of Ambad Link Road, Chunchale Gaon, sustained serious injuries in the accident. Both were travelling on a motorcycle on Tuesday night when the accident occurred.

The incident took place as they were travelling towards Khemang Hotel near Harikrishna Lawn in the vicinity of Mhasrul. Suddenly, a car veered in their direction, resulting in the collision.

As Mohammad Maksood Sheikh succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident, Mohammad Monu Sheikh, who was riding pillion, sustained critical injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries. Mohammad Aslam Sheikh has filed a complaint with the police regarding the accident, and further investigations are being carried out by Sub-Inspector Wagh.

