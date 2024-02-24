 Nanded: In Another Blow To Congress, 55 Former Corporators Join BJP In Ashok Chavan's Presence; Watch Video
Ashok Chavan has made it clear that he has not insisted on anyone joining the BJP

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 08:42 PM IST
In yet another severe blow to the Congress, around 55 former corporators joined the BJP on Saturday in Nanded, following in the footsteps of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan.

Chavan, after being elected to the Rajya Sabha, arrived in Nanded for the first time. On this occasion, his supporters gave him a grand welcome. A programme was organised at the local college, where more than 55 former Congress corporators joined the BJP in his presence. Moreover, sources indicate that some more Congress leaders are prepared to join the BJP.

However, Chavan has made it clear that he has not insisted on anyone joining the BJP, but those who come with him will be welcomed.

Chavan, after leaving the Congress, appealed to his supporters that they should make their own decision, and there would be no compulsion for them to leave their present parties.

