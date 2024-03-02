Namo Job Fair In Baramati: CM Eknath Shinde Promises Employment To 25,000 People - PHOTOS INSIDE

Namo Job Fair In Baramati: CM Eknath Shinde Promises Employment To 25,000 People |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced at the Namo Maharojgar Melava 2024 in Baramati on Saturday that at least 25,000 young men and women would be provided jobs in the state.

The two-day job fair commenced in Baramati town just weeks ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"This is a significant opportunity for the assembled youth as 25,000 people will be offered jobs based on their qualifications and abilities by various participating companies," stated CM Shinde.

He emphasised that the government was diligently working to generate employment across all sectors, including government, semi-government, private, the police force, and other departments.

CM Shinde also highlighted the employment opportunities being provided to the Maratha community, following the announcement of 10 per cent reservation last month.

The government has previously organised similar job fairs in Nagpur, Latur, and Ahmednagar, resulting in thousands of youths securing gainful employment, he said.

Additionally, over 1.40 crore students are undergoing training under the Prime Minister's skill development scheme, preparing them for future job opportunities, he added.

CM Shinde further mentioned that investments worth over ₹5 lakh crore, signed by the state in Davos, Switzerland, are expected to create jobs for another four to five lakh people.

He assured that the Maharashtra government would never politicise developmental or employment issues, prioritising the interests of the masses.

In addition to the mega job fair, Baramati town inaugurated a newly-renovated bus terminus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and a new police station on Saturday.

Apart from CM Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, NCP-SP President Sharad Pawar, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, Shirur MP Amol Kolhe, and many other elected leaders, government officials, and prominent invitees attended the event.

Later, Shinde, Fadnavis, and Pawar headed to Tulapur to attend the bhoomi pujan for the Swarajya Rakshak Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Balidan Sthal.

🕞 3:30pm | 2-3-2024 📍Tulapur, Pune | दु. ३.३० वा. | २-३-२०२४ 📍 तुळापूर, पुणे.



🚩 BhoomiPujan for Swarajya Rakshak Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Balidan Sthal and Public Meeting

🚩 स्वराज्यरक्षक धर्मवीर छत्रपती संभाजी महाराज यांचे बलिदान स्थळ विकास आराखडा भूमिपूजन… pic.twitter.com/uiTFjqnm0u — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 2, 2024

'Baramati is the role model for development'

"During his speech, Ajit Pawar said that he will make the Baramati taluka number one in the state for development works...Ajit dada, you have the key to all the treasure (Finance Department). Being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, I want to assure the people of Baramati that the state government will not put any limitations on the development of Baramati...," CM Shinde said.

The Chief Minister added that Baramati has emerged as a role model for other developed towns. "Baramati is the role model for development...Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, and Devendra Fadnavis have played a major role in the development of this town...A lot of infrastructure development work has been done without compromising quality...," he said.

Highlighting the fact that both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar are on stage for the event despite their political differences, Shinde said that both of them prioritise development over politics.