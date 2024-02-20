 Namo Employment Convention In Latur On February 23, 24: Here's All You Need To Know
Namo Employment Convention In Latur On February 23, 24: Here's All You Need To Know

The convention aims to provide valuable information to youngsters about career paths in diverse fields such as artificial intelligence, agriculture, industry, tourism, financial investment, nursing, and more

Manish Gajbhiye

Updated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
The divisional-level Namo Employment Convention is scheduled to take place for the youth from all eight districts in the Marathwada region at Latur on February 23 and 24.

The Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Department of the state has encouraged interested participants to register on the website https://nmrmlatur.in to participate in the convention.

The event will be held in the ground in front of the Women’s Polytechnic College in Latur city, providing a platform for youth in Marathwada to explore opportunities for employment and training under one roof.

A career guidance camp is planned for February 23, followed by recruitment activities on February 24. During the recruitment process, youths will undergo interviews with various industrial and business establishments to secure potential employment opportunities.

The convention aims to provide valuable information to youngsters about career paths in diverse fields such as artificial intelligence, agriculture, industry, tourism, financial investment, nursing, and more.

