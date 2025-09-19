 Namami Indrayani Gets Green Signal: ₹526 Crore Riverfront Revamp Approved
The Indrayani River Rejuvenation Project, estimated at ₹526 crore, will be implemented under the Centre’s AMRUT 2.0 scheme

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
Namami Indrayani Gets Green Signal: ₹526 Crore Riverfront Revamp Approved | File Photo

The long-pending Indrayani River Rejuvenation Project, serving nearly 50 lakh residents across Pimpri-Chinchwad and surrounding rural areas, has finally received approval from the State-Level Technical Committee (SLTC) of the Urban Development Department. This decision marks a major step forward for the project, which also holds immense cultural and spiritual significance as a sacred river for the Warkari sect.

The project, popularly known as “Namami Indrayani,” had been consistently highlighted by BJP MLA Mahesh Landge. He raised the demand in the state assembly and followed it up with successive governments, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in 2022. His persistent efforts, along with support from environmentalists and local organisations, have now borne fruit.

The master plan prepared for the riverfront includes sewage treatment plants of 60 MLD capacity at different points, as well as public amenities like water ATMs, toilets, street furniture, chain-link fencing, a biodiversity park and beautification works.

Project to be implemented under Centre’s AMRUT 2.0 scheme

The project, estimated at ₹526 crore, will be implemented under the Centre’s AMRUT 2.0 scheme. It focuses on four key areas: river conservation, flood control, sewage treatment and beautification. Two treatment plants of 40 MLD and 20 MLD are planned. Other works include an interceptor system to divert sewage, a drainage network to manage rainwater, stone embankments to strengthen riverbanks and prevent flooding, and the development of green zones along the river.

'The Indrayani River Project will achieve four key objectives'

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The Indrayani River Project will achieve four key objectives: conservation, flood control, sewage treatment and beautification. With an investment of ₹526 crore under AMRUT 2.0, the project will also include rainwater drainage, sewage diversion, riverbank strengthening, and green development along the river.”

'Sacred river for the Warkari community'

MLA Mahesh Landge welcomed the decision, saying, “The Indrayani is not just Pimpri-Chinchwad’s lifeline but also a sacred river for the Warkari community across Maharashtra. This approval fulfils the promise made to the people of the city. I thank Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state government for their support in making this project a reality.”

