MVA Stages Protest In Pune Demanding Resignation Of Devendra Fadnavis After Lathi Charge On Maratha Quota Protesters

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) staged a protest on Monday near the Shivaji Maharaja statue on Karve Road in Pune. The protest came in response to the controversial lathi charge on protestors who were protesting for reservation for the Maratha community in Jalna. This incident has sparked outrage across the state, leading to widespread protests.



Opposition parties, including the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), jointly express their condemnation of the actions taken against the Jalna protestors.



Former mayor and NCP leader Ankush Kakade, speaking on behalf of the protestors, expressed their outrage at the excessive use of force against the Maratha community. He stated, "The way this injustice has been inflicted upon the Maratha community is unacceptable. We are protesting and demanding the resignation of the Home Minister."



Sanjay More of Shiv Sena (UBT) highlighted the complex history of the matter, saying, "When Devendra Fadnavis was Chief Minister, a reservation was granted, but was rejected by the courts later. And this was during Uddhav Thackeray's tenure as CM, and then the questions were asked why the reservation has not been reinstated. But now when Devendra Fadnavis is in power why the reservation is not restored?"

Maharashtra govt regrets use of force by police, says Dy CM Fadnavis

Meanwhile, under fire for lathi-charge on Maratha quota protesters in Jalna district, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the government regrets the use of force by police.

He also said the lathi-charge order was not given by any top official to the Jana Police last week. "Such decisions (use of police force etc.) are taken at the local level," Fadnavis, who handles the Home Department, told reporters here.

"Maharashtra government expresses regret for the use of force by police in Jalna district a few days back," he said.

