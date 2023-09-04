JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon: Belgaum's Anant Gaonkar, Pune's Vrishali Uttekar Win Big

The 12th edition of the JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon (JBG SHHM), organised by the Satara Runners Foundation, concluded on September 3, with resounding success.

This non-profit organisation once again brought together running enthusiasts from across the nation for a thrilling and challenging experience.

The event featured an "Out & Back" course and was flagged off from Police Ground Satara at 6.30 am on Sunday by Satara MP Udayan Raje Bhonsle, Satara Collector Jitendra Dudi and Gaurav Jajodia Director of Jai Balaji Group.

This year's marathon embraced the theme of "Sarve Dhavakaha Kutumbakam" or "All Runners Are One Family,” fostering unity and camaraderie among participants. With over 7500 registrations, the event marked its significance as India's third-largest half marathon and one of the most demanding in the country, attracting 5985 participants from all over India. The 12th JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon was proudly presented by the Jai Balaji Group as the title sponsor and powered by Skechers.

The event featured exceptional athletes, with 4,191 athletes securing the bronze medal, 1,406 athletes achieving silver, and 388 athletes clinching the gold. Anant Gaonkar (From Belgaum) emerged as the winner in the marathon in the open male category, clocking a remarkable finishing time of 1 hour, 14 minutes, and 14 seconds.

List of winners

Meanwhile, Vrushali Uttekar (Form Pune) claimed the top spot in the Open female category, completing the race in 1 hour, 36 minutes, and 19 seconds. Mohit Singh secured the second position in the open male category, and Vadde Navya achieved the same feat in the open female category, with finishing times of 1 hour, 14 minutes, and 20 seconds, and 1 hour, 37 minutes, and 42 seconds, respectively. Vishal Kambire and Manisha Joshi both earned the third position in their respective categories, finishing the race in 1 hour, 14 minutes, and 32 seconds, and 1 hour, 41 minutes, and 33 seconds, respectively.

A prize of ₹50,000, ₹30,000, and ₹20,000, along with a winner’s trophy and certificates, was awarded to the first, second, and third-place finishers in both the male and female categories. Many distinguished personalities like, ADGP Ravinder Singal, IG Krishna Prakash, SP of Satara Police Samir Shaikh, added prestige to this adventurous run. The event also witness 1034 of women participants making it second-highest number of female runners among half marathons in the country.

Dr. Sandeep Kate, Founder of Satara Runners Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm and gratitude, saying, "We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response and dedication of all the participants, volunteers, and sponsors who have contributed to the success of the 12th Satara Hill Half Marathon. This event has always been about more than just running; it's about building a community of passionate individuals who believe in fitness and well-being. We sincerely thank each and every one of you for your active participation."

Gaurav Jajodia, Director of Jai Balaji Group, the title sponsor, also shared his joy in being a major part of this event, stating, "It's an honour to be associated with the Satara Hill Half Marathon. This event reflects our commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. We are delighted to witness the dedication and spirit of the participants, and we look forward to continuing our support."

Established in 2012, the JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon has become one of India's largest community-organised marathon events. It holds the Guinness World Record for "The most people in a single mountain run." With a rich legacy, JBG SHHM stands as the third-largest event in India, following the Tata Mumbai Marathon and the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Proceeds from JBG SHHM are directed towards enhancing the participant experience, including a 16-week training program and event memorabilia. In addition, the Satara Runners Foundation hosted a pre-event JBG SHHM expo on 1st and 2nd September 2023 (spanning 2 days), providing a platform for Local Runners and Outstation Runners to collect their Race Kit/BIB.

The event also contributes to the community by establishing open gyms and street workout stations in Satara, promoting a culture of fitness and well-being. The event's website has received over 35,000 visits during registration days, and it has garnered the support of 600+ members and volunteers.

