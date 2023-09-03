Pune: BJP Celebrates Late MP Girish Bapat's Birth Anniversary With 'Service Day' Event |

The birth anniversary of former Pune MP Girish Bapat was celebrated on Sunday with great reverence by BJP in Pune.

Pune MP and senior BJP leader Bapat passed away on March 29, following a prolonged illness. To commemorate Bapat's birth anniversary, the BJP Pune City organized a special event called 'Service Day.'

In honour of this occasion, the party distributed gift cupboards, wheelchairs, grains, and fruits to a welfare organization supporting individuals with disabilities. Bapat had extended help to this organization at several times.

The event witnessed the presence of notable dignitaries, including the Executive Chairman of the organization, Muralidhar Kachare, Prashant Yadav, the Divisional Leader of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Kasba Division, Gaurav Bapat, Rajesh Yenpure, Sushil Mengde, Dhanraj Ghogre, Dinesh Hole, Bapu Mankar, Kiran Kamble, Raju Pardeshi, Deepak Pawar, and others.

The entire program was planned and executed under the leadership of Yuva Morcha President Bapu Mankar.

Girish Bapat's journey from a Telco worker to a Lok Sabha MP was marked by his dedicated public service. He was born on September 3, 1950, in Talegaon Dabhade, and started as a Telco company worker in 1973. During the Emergency, he spent 19 months in jail. He actively participated in organizations like RSS and Jansangh. Girish Bapat became a Corporator in 1983, serving for three years. He even held the position of Standing Committee Chairman at Pune Municipal Corporation when BJP was not in power. He was elected as an MLA five times since 1995 and served as a Cabinet Minister in the Devendra Fadnavis Ministry. In 2019, he became a Member of Parliament (MP).

