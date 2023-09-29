 Mumbai City FC VS Al Hilal SFC: Venue Shift From Pune To Navi Mumbai Elicits Mixed Responses Among Punekars
Gaurav KadamUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Mumbai City FC is gearing up for an AFC Champions League (ACL) match against Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, led by Brazilian sensation Neymar, scheduled for November 8. However, there's been a significant change in plans as the match's venue has been shifted from Pune's Balewadi Sports Complex to Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

One of the reasons for this change has been attributed to the exceptionally high demand for tickets. The DY Patil Stadium boasts an official seating capacity of 55,000, far surpassing the approximately 12,000 spectators that the Balewadi Sports Complex can accommodate.

This venue change has elicited mixed responses from football enthusiasts in Pune.

Hemant Khatri, a football coach, shared his thoughts, saying, "As a fervent Punekar and devoted football fan, I can't help but think of the lively spirit of football in our city. Pune, despite having a lot of potential, has frequently been outdone by other states in terms of football action. For Pune supporters, the AFC games played in Balewadi served both as a ray of optimism and an opportunity to enjoy the thrill of rooting for Mumbai City FC."

He added, "The recent relocation of these matches to Mumbai has presented a problem, though. We find ourselves regretfully turning to the television to watch the action because we can't be there in person due to the distance. There is a unique experience in being inside the stadium, immersing oneself in the electrifying atmosphere, and taking part in a live game that television simply cannot capture."

On the other hand, Ashish Gawas, a member of the Orange Army Pune, expressed a positive outlook, saying, "As a football fan, I am looking at the change in venue positively. The new venue has a larger seating capacity, allowing more fans to enjoy the game. I am happy with this decision as a fan."

Shankar Kadam, a footballer, said he had mixed feelings. "As a Punekar, I badly wanted Neymar and Al Hilal to come and play in Balewadi. But at the same time, the limitations related to occupancy capacity could have been a major issue for the majority of fans, so I think this is a very practical solution," he told us.

