Pune: Ganpati Visarjan Procession Concludes After 30 Hours, One Less Than Last Year

Pune: The Ganpati Visarjan procession concluded around 5pm on Friday, enchanting the city with magnificent displays of devotion and drum beats. A total of 2,905 Ganpati mandals participated this year. Despite the police's assurance of completing the immersion procession earlier this year, it took 30 hours and 25 minutes, marking the second-longest duration in the last seven years. Last year, the procession took the longest, lasting 31 hours.

This procession, a vibrant representation of Maharashtrian culture, attracted large crowds of eager onlookers, as always. It began at 10:30am on Thursday, led by the revered Kasba Ganapati, followed by Tambadi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, and Kesariwada Ganapati, winding its way through Lakshmi Road, Kumthekar Road, and Tilak Road. The spectacle featured a symphony of drums, tashas, lezim bands, clarinets, and more.

As the last of these revered idols made their way for immersion, all eyes turned to the celebrated Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati. In a departure from tradition, the Dagdusheth Ganapati Mandal participated in the afternoon procession, culminating at Panchaleshwar Mandir Ghat at 8:50pm. Remarkably, this year's immersion of the Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandal took just five hours, a testament to their commitment to timely participation.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, several devotees expressed their jubilation. Prachi, a Punekar, commented, "I felt this year’s miravnuk was managed better to ensure no emergency services get hampered. Even with the rains, the energy was high. Dhol tasha pathaks outnumbered DJs, showcasing the true tradition of Punekars. Many other performers also demonstrated traditional warfare tactics and games. Overall, the atmosphere was vibrant and energetic."

Anchal Bansode-Bhujbal, who had come to watch the procession from Vimannagar, added, "Due to the excellent planning of the police and the cooperation of the mandals, many devotees from all over the country, including Punekars, were able to enjoy. The afternoon rain added to the excitement. This year, it was a delight to have an early darshan of Dagdusheth Ganpati."

Reflecting on his experience of this year's Ganeshotsav, Rushikesh Jangam, a law student in Pune, shared, "This year's Ganesh festival was exceptionally enjoyable. People displayed tremendous enthusiasm, and the city hosted various social activities and performances. Even the rain made a timely appearance, adding to the festivities. People from rural areas also flocked to Pune to witness the Ganesh Utsav."

Dagdusheth Ganpati Sets Record Immersion Time

The immersion of the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati idol concluded in record time at 8:50 pm on Thursday, which was 14 hours and 30 minutes ahead of the timing from the previous year. The office bearers of Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Mandal had announced this schedule in advance. The procession commenced around 4pm this year, in contrast to the previous year when it had started at 7:20am on the day following Anant Chaturdashi and was immersed at 11:20am on the same day. Additionally, the idol immersions of the five Manache Ganpati idols this year also concluded one hour and 45 minutes earlier than last year.

Tracking The Duration of Ganpati Visarjan Processions:

2016: 28 hours 30 minutes

2017: 28 hours 05 minutes

2018: 27 hours 15 minutes

2019: 24 hours

2020 & 2021: No procession due to COVID-19 pandemic

2022: 31 hours

2023: 30 hours 25 minutes

Ganpati Idol Immersion Report:

Idols immersed in built tanks - 99,921

Idols immersed in iron tanks - 2,91,560

Idols donated - 1,10,821

Idols immersed in moving tanks - 59,126

Total idols collected - 5,61,428

Total nirmalya collected - 6,27,697 kg

Loudest Ganeshotsav Ever:

The recent Ganesh festival celebrations have broken noise records, with an average sound level of 105.2 decibels (dB) measured on the final day of Ganeshotsav, according to data collected by the College of Engineering Pune (COEP).

COEP's data highlighted varying noise levels at different locations, with readings as follows:

Belbaug Chowk: 100.9 dB

Ganpati Chowk: 106.3 dB

Limbraj Maharaj Chowk: 106.0 dB

Kunte Chowk: 107.4 dB

Umbrya Ganapati Chowk: 103.1 dB

Gokhale Chowk: 99.8 dB

Shedge Vithoba Chowk: 96.5 dB

Holkar Chowk: 99.9 dB

Tilak Chowk: 100.0 dB

Khanduji Baba Chowk: 90.2 dB

