WATCH VIDEOS: Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Groups During Ganpati Visarjan in Pune |

Pune: Tensions escalated in Pune's Taljai area, falling under the jurisdiction of Sahkarnagar Police Station, as a heated altercation turned violent between two groups on Thursday. The incident unfolded around 2 o'clock in the afternoon near Shinde School.

Reportedly, a persistent dispute has existed between the Shendi group and the Surya group, both associated with Ganesha mandals in the Taljai area. This longstanding rivalry often leads to arguments and confrontations for various reasons, and yesterday's Ganesh Visarjan procession was no exception.

Trouble brewed when the Surya Ganesh Mitra Mandal arrived at the Shinde School immersion tank to perform aarti. For reasons yet to be determined, the Shendi group, associated with the Rainbow Mandal, converged at the same location, sparking a heated verbal exchange. Matters soon escalated, resulting in a physical clash between the two groups. Improvised weapons were wielded as the confrontation spiraled into violence, with participants even resorting to pelting stones at each other on the streets.

Regrettably, amidst the chaos, innocent bystanders, including women, children, and girls who had gathered for the Ganpati immersion, sustained injuries. The incident serves as a grave reminder of the need for vigilance and peacekeeping measures during public celebrations to prevent such unfortunate confrontations.

Police are now investigating the incident and are expected to take appropriate action against those involved in the altercation.

