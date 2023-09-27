MHADA Extends Deadline For Pune Housing Lottery Till October 20: 5,863 Homes Available In Various Schemes | File pic

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has announced an extension of the application deadline for its housing lottery, which offers 5,863 homes through various housing schemes in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Kolhapur, Solapur, and Sangli. Prospective homebuyers now have until October 20, 2023, to submit their online applications, providing them with additional time to participate in MHADA's housing initiatives.

The lottery process for flats in the Pune Board is being carried out using the new Integrated Housing Lottery Management System (IHLMS 2.0), similar to the Mumbai Board's MHADA. Once the lottery draw is completed, successful applicants will receive the first notification letter, acceptance letter, or temporary rejection letter in a timely manner.

Lucky draw on November 9

The computerized lottery draw is scheduled for November 9 at 10 am. Online application registration commenced on September 5.

MHADA Pune Mandal is offering a diverse range of flats for sale, including 5,425 in the Pune district, 69 in the Solapur district, 32 in the Sangli district, and 337 in the Kolhapur district. These available homes fall under different categories, including 403 flats under the MHADA housing scheme, 431 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), 2,584 under the 20 Percent Comprehensive Housing Scheme, and 2,445 under the First Come First Priority Scheme. All of these options are open for purchase through the lottery system.

