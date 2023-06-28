Pune: To Conquer Traffic Jams, City To Get Automated Traffic Signal System With Real-Time, Dynamic Timers

Pune City is set to introduce an advanced automatic traffic signal system to efficiently manage traffic flow. Under this system, signals will be dynamically adjusted based on real-time traffic conditions, reducing waiting times for motorists. As a part of the pilot project's first phase, 125 automatic signals will be installed across Pune, marking a significant step by the Pune Police Traffic Department to address the issue of traffic congestion.



The ongoing metro construction in Pune has disrupted the functioning of some traffic signals, leading to inconsistencies in signal patterns. To overcome this challenge and enhance traffic management, the Pune Police decided to implement the automatic signal system. The police department has identified specific locations where the installation of automatic signals will take place during the initial phase. In the second phase, an additional 135 automatic signals are planned for installation.



The automatic traffic signal system in Pune will utilize the advanced technology to monitor traffic patterns and make real-time adjustments to signal timings. This smart system will rely on sensors and cameras installed at key junctions to collect data on traffic density and flow. The gathered information will be processed by the system's algorithms, which will determine the optimal duration for each signal phase based on the observed traffic conditions.



The introduction of the automatic signal system aims to provide a more efficient and streamlined traffic management approach. Traditionally, traffic signals in Pune have followed fixed time intervals, leading to unnecessary waiting times for motorists, even when there is no significant traffic congestion. With the new system, signals will adapt dynamically to the traffic demand, reducing delays and improving overall traffic flow.

Locations chosen based on traffic volume

The Pune Police Traffic Department, in collaboration with technical experts, has conducted extensive studies to identify the most suitable locations for the installation of automatic signals. These locations were chosen based on traffic volume, congestion hotspots, and the potential to alleviate traffic issues effectively. The selected junctions will serve as testing grounds for the pilot project's initial phase, allowing authorities to evaluate the system's performance and make necessary adjustments before implementing it citywide.



By implementing the automatic signal system, Pune aims to bring a higher level of efficiency to its traffic management infrastructure. The dynamic signal timings will help optimize the use of road space and minimize traffic congestion, resulting in reduced travel times for commuters and a smoother driving experience.



Pune Police Commissioner, Reetesh Kumar, acknowledged that traffic issues pose a significant problem in the city and emphasized the need for proactive measures to alleviate congestion. The introduction of the automatic signal system will enable real-time monitoring and adjustment of signal timings based on traffic flow.

Open forum meeting held for traffic woes



On Wednesday, an open forum meeting was organized by MLA Siddharth Shirole to address traffic-related concerns raised by citizens across various areas of Pune especially Shivajinagar. Officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Traffic Department were present to listen to the grievances and issues specific to different areas of the city.



During the meeting, one citizen highlighted the problem of narrowing roads due to an increase in illegal stalls and haphazard roadside parking. This situation exacerbates traffic congestion as vehicles are parked on both sides of the road, leaving limited space for traffic movement.



Another citizen expressed concern about the traffic congestion on the Pune-Mumbai old highway, particularly the Wakdewadi road, due to the improper shifting of the ST bus stand. The closure of U-turns and the parking of ST and PMPML buses on the roadside have further exacerbated the traffic situation, making it difficult for residents to access their societies and navigate the area.



One resident raised the issue of increasing traffic jams along the Khadki station to Aundh road. The presence of illegal stalls and inadequate action against unauthorized hawkers contribute to the narrowing of roads and intensify traffic issues.



Moreover, citizens pointed out that several traffic signals in Pune are non-functional, leading to increased traffic problems. The PMC, responsible for maintaining traffic signals, has been urged to address this issue promptly.



DCP Vijay Magar assured citizens that the installation of automatic traffic signals would be carried out expeditiously, addressing the traffic signal problems in Pune.



During the open forum meeting, Siddharth Shirole emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between PMC officials and the traffic department to address citizen concerns. Illegal stalls and hawkers were identified as major contributors to traffic congestion and pedestrian difficulties. Shirole urged the PMC to take strict action against these illegal encroachments and clear footpaths for pedestrian use.