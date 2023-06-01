Pune authorities convene to rainproof the city: Tackling Monsoon mayhem and traffic troubles

Pune: Meeting to tackle Monsoon mayhem and traffic troubles held |

In a meeting held on Thursday at the Pune Police Commissionerate, Pune City Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar and Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar directed concerned agencies to expedite all necessary measures to address traffic congestion in the city during the monsoon season.

Key officials from various departments participated

The meeting focused on pre-monsoon preparations and involved key officials from various departments, including Pune Smart City, Mahametro, Tata Metro, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Public Works Department, and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), among others.

Discussions centred around mitigating traffic congestion issues arising from rainwater catchment areas, metro routes, metro station works, road disruptions caused by flyover construction, and digging under Smart City projects, among other concerns.

Monsson traffic woes

To ensure smooth traffic flow, instructions were issued to complete sewer and drain cleaning, as well as to replace broken sewer covers. Additionally, the removal of debris resulting from stormwater and drinking water pipeline construction was emphasized.

The municipal commissioner also directed the provision of additional wardens from Pune Municipal Corporation, Mahametro, and Tata Metro to support traffic regulation efforts during the monsoon season.

Cleaning initiatives for various streams and nullahs, including Ambeel Stream, Kolewadi Nala, Dalvi Nagar Chowk, Ambegaon Nala, and Jambhulwadi Nala, were discussed. Authorities emphasized the importance of preventing breakdowns of PMPML buses and the immediate removal of encroachments obstructing traffic.

Read Also AAP's Swarajya Yatra to Arrive in Pune on Friday

Emergency measures were highlighted, stressing the need for swift action in response to sudden rainfall. To ensure effective coordination among departments, control rooms will be set up in the offices of all relevant autonomous bodies. Officials were also instructed to maintain constant communication for prompt responses.

These precautionary measures aim to alleviate traffic congestion challenges during the upcoming monsoon season, enhancing the overall safety and convenience of commuters in Pune.

Read Also Pune: Review meet on G20 Summit held