Pune: Review meet on G20 Summit held

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, organized a coordination meeting at the office of the Pune Divisional Commissioner Office. The meeting was chaired by Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Chief Executive Officer, National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and attended by departmental officials.

The objective of the meeting was to ensure a seamless planning process for the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled to take place in Pune between the 12th and 14th of June. They discussed the implementation of QR codes and brochures to provide information to the attendees on the progress of Pune in the field of information technology and promote the cultural heritage of Maharashtra.

Abhishek Singh, in his directive, emphasized the need for effective coordination among all stakeholders involved in the summit's organization.