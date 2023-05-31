AAP's Swarajya Yatra to Arrive in Pune on Friday | AAP

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Swarajya Yatra is set to enter Pune on Friday. The rally will commence from Azam Campus Pune College at 4 pm, followed by a public meeting near Sanas Ground at 6 pm. This announcement was made during a press conference held by the party in Pune, where several prominent party members were present on Wednesday.

The Swarajya Yatra, which began on May 28 in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, aims to cover a distance of approximately 800 kilometres across eight districts. The yatra focuses on engaging with citizens at the grassroots level, highlighting the achievements of the AAP government in Delhi and Punjab, such as free education, healthcare, electricity, water, and free bus travel for women.

The upcoming yatra in Pune is expected to draw a significant crowd, with citizens expressing their anticipation for the Aam Aadmi Party's presence in the forthcoming Pune Municipal Corporation elections. The party, led by Vijay Kumbhar in Maharashtra, aims to establish itself as a new alternative for the people of Pune, offering a fresh perspective on issues such as inflation, farmers' concerns, education, healthcare, employment, and women's rights.

The public meeting in Pune will witness the prominent presence of Gopal Italia, the national joint secretary and joint in-charge of Maharashtra. Vijay Kumhar, the Pune City Working President of the Aam Aadmi Party, has urged citizens to attend the meeting in large numbers.