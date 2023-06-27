Pune News: After Move To Remove BRTS Lanes On Nagar Road, Experts Slam Civic Body's Move To 'Ease Congestion'

The decision to remove the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route on Ahmednagar Road in Pune, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and enhancing traffic flow, has sparked concerns among social activists, experts, and some residents who argue that it prioritises private vehicles over public transport, potentially exacerbating the existing transportation challenges.

In a recent development, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Police Traffic Department have made the decision to dismantle the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route on Nagar Road, extending from Yerwada to Vimannagar Phoenix Mall on the Pune-Ahmednagar road. The work on the same started on Saturday.

The move which led to the widened road, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and ensure smoother vehicular movement in the area.

The decision to remove the BRTS corridor on Nagar Road came after growing demands from ruling and opposition leaders to open the lane for all vehicles due to traffic congestion concerns. The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) had already stopped plying buses on the dedicated BRTS corridor for the past three years between Parnakuti (Yerawada) Chowk and Vimannagar Chowk, as Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) began its rail work on Ahmednagar Road.

Among politicians, Sunil Tingre, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Vadgaon Sheri constituency, raised the issue during an assembly session and Ajit Pawar expressed his concerns following an inspection of the BRTS stretch. In response to Tingre's demand, a committee comprising officials from the PMC road department and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) who visited the site was formed. Residents and NGOs have also voiced their grievances, stating that the BRTS route not only contributes to traffic congestion but also hinders the flow of rainwater.

However, experts and social activists have expressed their dissatisfaction with the PMC's decision, particularly highlighting its impact on public transportation.

Speaking to FPJ, Harshad Abhyankar, representing the Save Pune Traffic Movement (SPTM), stated, "The Pune Municipal Commissioner's decision to remove the Nagar Road BRT corridor reveals his true approach towards urban transport. The BRT lanes have significantly reduced traffic congestion for PMPML buses, benefiting a large number of commuters. Instead of prioritizing the interests of public transport users, the Commissioner appears to have favoured the convenience of private vehicle owners who themselves contribute to the traffic congestion. The decision was made without seeking input from transportation planners or even considering the opinion of PMPML."

Ranjit Gadgil from Parisar expressed concerns over the PMC's selective approach to development projects, saying, "The PMC administration seems to be pushing forward with projects that favour personal vehicles, such as parking structures and road widening, while simultaneously demolishing important projects that benefit public transportation. We request the PMC to provide the basis for this selective treatment and share the study conducted justifying the removal of the Nagar Road BRT corridor."

Sanskriti Menon from the Centre for Environment Education pointed out the contradiction of the decision with the city's Comprehensive Mobility Plan, stating, "Both the PMC's Comprehensive Mobility Plan and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's Comprehensive Mobility Plan clearly emphasize the need to increase the share of public transport to 40-50% from the current 16%. The decision to remove the BRT on Nagar Road undermines public transport in Pune, and the claim that it is an experimental basis is deceptive. We challenge the Commissioner to define the quantitative criteria that will determine the success of this experiment. If it fails, will the PMC reconstruct the BRT corridor? And at whose expense?"

Public transport expert Pranjali Deshpande criticized the PMC's approach, stating, "It is widely acknowledged that congestion primarily results from the increasing use of private vehicles. What measures has the PMC taken to reduce private vehicle usage? How will removing the BRT corridor alleviate congestion? This contradictory decision, where a BRT corridor is announced on one hand and dismantled on the other, reflects the PMC's confused state and haphazard policy towards public transport."

The Pune BRT, though not on par with BRT systems worldwide, has still significantly contributed to the ridership of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML). Transportation planners have long emphasized the need for a high-quality BRT network spanning 100 kilometres to strengthen PMPML and address transportation challenges.

