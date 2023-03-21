 Bhopal Municipal chairman orders a detailed study on utility of BRTS Corridor after traffic complaints
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Municipal chairman orders a detailed study on utility of BRTS Corridor after traffic complaints

Bhopal Municipal chairman orders a detailed study on utility of BRTS Corridor after traffic complaints

Residents complain that while the commuters suffer heavy jams on both sides of the corridors, the corridor lies empty as no vehicles apart from buses are allowed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Corporators of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) gather for meet | Mahesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Corporators of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) gathered on Tuesday as Mayor Malti Rai presented civic body's budget.

Mayor Malti Rai

Mayor Malti Rai | Mahesh

During the question hour, Independent corporator Papu Vilash, asked about the utility of the BRTS corridor, demanding the permission for allowing public vehicles in the BRTS corridor for easy flow of traffic.

On this, BMC Chairman Kishan Suryavanshi ordered for a detailed study on the utility of a BRTS corridor as it is creating "more hindrance than smoothening traffic.

Notably, BRTS is a Bus Rapid Transit System, in which a corridor is constructed along the road for city buses only. No other vehicles are allowed to use that bus way. The BRTS corridor was constructed in Bhopal with the aim of making public transport faster and smoothening traffic. However, there have been several complaints by the residents, calling the BRTS corridor a 'waste of road space'. They complain that while the commuters suffer heavy jams on both sides of the corridors, the corridor lies empty as no vehicles apart from buses are allowed.

On the other hand, Congress corporators troupe to well of the house, asking questions on Wind Energy project.

Read Also
Bhopal: Opposition stages walk out on paper leak, crop survey issue
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Municipal Corporation: Mayor announces budget Rs 3306 crore, fiscal deficit at Rs 82 crore

Bhopal Municipal Corporation: Mayor announces budget Rs 3306 crore, fiscal deficit at Rs 82 crore

Shooting World Cup: NRAI vice president lauds Bhopal's 'excellent' infrastructure, blames 'poor' air...

Shooting World Cup: NRAI vice president lauds Bhopal's 'excellent' infrastructure, blames 'poor' air...

Bhopal: Opposition stages walk out on paper leak, crop survey issue

Bhopal: Opposition stages walk out on paper leak, crop survey issue

Bhopal Municipal chairman orders a detailed study on utility of BRTS Corridor after traffic...

Bhopal Municipal chairman orders a detailed study on utility of BRTS Corridor after traffic...

Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rain and hail damage wheat, pulses in Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rain and hail damage wheat, pulses in Jabalpur