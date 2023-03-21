Bhopal: Opposition stages walk out on paper leak, crop survey issue

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Opposition staged walk out in Assembly on Monday as they raised the issue of class 10, 12 board examinations paper leak case and accused the government of not starting survey of crops damaged by rains and hailstorm. It was after zero hour that Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh raised the paper leak and crop damage issues. “For past two days, examination papers are being leaked. Some people have been apprehended. Government should stop such things,” he said and added that fees should not be taken again from students. Singh further said that rain and hailstorm damaged crops in about 14 districts. “But government is yet to start survey of crops. Besides, no steps have been taken to end strike of revenue officials including naib tehsildars and tehsildars. Farmers are living on the edge.

Henceforth, Opposition is staging walk out on both the issues,” he added. In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said that Opposition staged walk out without listening to answers, which was not a healthy tradition. “Digvijaya Singh was in Datia but he did not visit hailstorm- affected areas. Our Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is holding meeting on hailstorm affected people and Opposition is staging walk out,” Mishra added. He accused Congress of shedding crocodile tears and using Assembly as political forum.

