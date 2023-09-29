Pune: Inmates From Yerawada Jail Win First Prize In Inter-Prison Chess Competition |

Pune: Inmates from Yerwada Central Jail have clinched the top position in the All India Inter-Jail Chess Tournament for the second consecutive year. The event, organised by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited as part of the "Parivartan – Prison to Pride" initiative, took place on September 27.

A total of 19 teams from various states participated in the tournament. On the first day, six rounds were held, and the Yerawada Jail team emerged victorious in all six matches. They achieved remarkable wins against teams from Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Prayagraj, Dimapur-Nagaland, and Baroda prisons.

In the final rounds held on September 27, the Yerwada Central Jail team continued their winning streak, securing the title by defeating teams from Bangalore and Bhubaneswar. This victory has earned them the privilege of representing India in the World International Prison Championship scheduled for October. Yerwada Central Jail, along with Bhubaneswar and Bangalore, has qualified to compete.

This is not the first time that the Yerawada Jail's chess team will represent India on the international stage. In their previous appearance, they secured a bronze medal for the country, showcasing their exceptional talent and determination.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)