 ‘Months Of Labour, Rare Art’: Why Bhimthadi Jatra Is Expensive, According To Curator Saee Pawar - VIDEO
Following the criticism by several Pune residents about the costly products at the famous Bhimthadi Jatra, Saee Pawar, curator and co-organiser, has appealed on Instagram that visitors should understand the efforts put in by rural artisans and support those who are involved in continuing the traditional craft.

Updated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
Following the criticism by several Pune residents about the costly products at the famous Bhimthadi Jatra, Saee Pawar, curator and co-organiser, has appealed on Instagram that visitors should understand the efforts put in by rural artisans and support those who are involved in continuing the traditional craft. 

Pawar explained, "The products featured in Bhimthadi jatra are hand-made by artists, which can be rarely found. Their products can take months to finish and need a lot of labour. Also, there are some brands involved in it. These products are not mass-produced and hence cost more than other products in the market.”

“The people engaging in the Bhimthadi Jatra come from over 25 districts across the country and are engaged in an art that is now rarely practised. So their travelling costs and other factors make it expensive,” Pawar said.

She further added, "I apologise to visitors for any inconvenience caused during Bhimthadi jatra because of parking issues and other aspects."

Bhimthadi Jatra is organised on the Agriculture College Ground in Shivajinagar from 20th to 25th December. Citizens who wish to attend the Jatra can do so on these dates from 10 am to 10 pm.  In a move very much appreciated by the citizens, the organisers will provide access to a free and spacious parking facility -- a thing which is many times a huge inconvenience in the city.

Jatra has 325 stalls featuring products from women entrepreneurs from 18 districts in Maharashtra and 12 other states in India. The fair’s mission has always been to empower women-led self-help groups and offer them a platform to sell their products, which include handmade crafts, traditional food items, and others.

