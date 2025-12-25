 'Vote For Us, Win Thailand Tour, SUV, Gold': Pune Poll Candidates Woo Voters With Extravagant Freebies
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Vote For Us, Win Thailand Tour, SUV, Gold': Pune Poll Candidates Woo Voters With Extravagant Freebies

'Vote For Us, Win Thailand Tour, SUV, Gold': Pune Poll Candidates Woo Voters With Extravagant Freebies

As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election is approaching, aspiring corporators have begun courting voters with a baffling list of freebies and gifts, ranging from foreign trips to expensive cars, and from jewellery to sarees, to woo homemakers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
'Vote For Us, Win Thailand Tour, SUV, Gold': Pune Poll Candidates Woo Voters With Extravagant Freebies |

As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election is approaching, aspiring corporators have begun courting voters with a baffling list of freebies and gifts, ranging from foreign trips to expensive cars, and from jewellery to sarees, to woo homemakers.

In Lohegaon-Dhanori ward, a candidate has vowed to give 11 voters 1,100 square feet of land each through a 'lucky draw'. 'Registration' for this offer has already begun. A Viman Nagar candidate has offered couples a 5-day luxury tour to Thailand. SUVs, two-wheelers, and gold jewellery are being offered, via 'lucky draws', in other wards.

Moreover, have taken care of and received special attention; 

With thousands of Paithani sarees, a handwoven silk saree with vibrant colours and intricate designs sewn directly into the fabric with pure gold or silverto take care of female voters. Also, these sarees have already been distributed, as have sewing machines and cycles 

FPJ Shorts
Odisha Depuy CM Pravati Parida Inaugurates 491 Anganwadi Centres Across 25 Districts; 1,404 Strengthened So Far
Odisha Depuy CM Pravati Parida Inaugurates 491 Anganwadi Centres Across 25 Districts; 1,404 Strengthened So Far
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Ending Explained: Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday's Film Questions Traditional Marriage Norms, Here's What Happens In Last Scene
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Ending Explained: Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday's Film Questions Traditional Marriage Norms, Here's What Happens In Last Scene
Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Inaugurates Rashtriya Prerna Sthal In Lucknow On Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st Birth Anniversary | Video
Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Inaugurates Rashtriya Prerna Sthal In Lucknow On Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st Birth Anniversary | Video
'Girlfriend Feeds Cake First To Her Best Friend', Agitated Boyfriend Destroys Entire Decoration | VIDEO
'Girlfriend Feeds Cake First To Her Best Friend', Agitated Boyfriend Destroys Entire Decoration | VIDEO

With cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Cricket leagues have been set up for sports enthusiast voters, underlining the competition among aspirants eager to flex their financial powers.

Read Also
Pune Ring Road Progressing Rapidly, Will Decongest City Traffic, Says MLA Mahesh Landge
article-image

Pawar reunion is on the cards

As Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) announced an alliance ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, things are happening in Pune too, as both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) might reunite for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) polls.

Read Also
As Navi Mumbai Airport Begins Flight Ops, Pune Awaits Its Turn With Purandar Airport
article-image

Senior Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar, however, has made it clear that the Indian National Congress will go solo in Mumbai after Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray announced their alliance. With the possibility of an alliance forming between NCP and NCP-SP in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Wadettiwar has said that the Congress will go solo in Pune too if this happens.  

Speaking to reporters recently, Wadettiwar said, “We have heard that both NCPs are coming together in Pune. We are discussing this matter with Sharad Pawar. If both NCPs come together, we don't have an option. We will contest civic polls in Pune independently.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leaders Join BJP In Nashik; But MLA Devyani Pharande Voices Dissent, Cites Lack Of...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leaders Join BJP In Nashik; But MLA Devyani Pharande Voices Dissent, Cites Lack Of...

Leaders Queue Up To Join BJP, Shiv Sena Ahead Of Nashik Civic Polls; Loyalists Uneasy

Leaders Queue Up To Join BJP, Shiv Sena Ahead Of Nashik Civic Polls; Loyalists Uneasy

Nashik Police Extern 16 Habitual Offenders Ahead Of Municipal Elections

Nashik Police Extern 16 Habitual Offenders Ahead Of Municipal Elections

'Vote For Us, Win Thailand Tour, SUV, Gold': Pune Poll Candidates Woo Voters With Extravagant...

'Vote For Us, Win Thailand Tour, SUV, Gold': Pune Poll Candidates Woo Voters With Extravagant...

Pune Ring Road Progressing Rapidly, Will Decongest City Traffic, Says MLA Mahesh Landge

Pune Ring Road Progressing Rapidly, Will Decongest City Traffic, Says MLA Mahesh Landge