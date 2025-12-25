'Vote For Us, Win Thailand Tour, SUV, Gold': Pune Poll Candidates Woo Voters With Extravagant Freebies |

As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election is approaching, aspiring corporators have begun courting voters with a baffling list of freebies and gifts, ranging from foreign trips to expensive cars, and from jewellery to sarees, to woo homemakers.

In Lohegaon-Dhanori ward, a candidate has vowed to give 11 voters 1,100 square feet of land each through a 'lucky draw'. 'Registration' for this offer has already begun. A Viman Nagar candidate has offered couples a 5-day luxury tour to Thailand. SUVs, two-wheelers, and gold jewellery are being offered, via 'lucky draws', in other wards.

With thousands of Paithani sarees, a handwoven silk saree with vibrant colours and intricate designs sewn directly into the fabric with pure gold or silverto take care of female voters. Also, these sarees have already been distributed, as have sewing machines and cycles

With cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Cricket leagues have been set up for sports enthusiast voters, underlining the competition among aspirants eager to flex their financial powers.

Pawar reunion is on the cards

As Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) announced an alliance ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, things are happening in Pune too, as both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) might reunite for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) polls.

Senior Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar, however, has made it clear that the Indian National Congress will go solo in Mumbai after Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray announced their alliance. With the possibility of an alliance forming between NCP and NCP-SP in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Wadettiwar has said that the Congress will go solo in Pune too if this happens.

Speaking to reporters recently, Wadettiwar said, “We have heard that both NCPs are coming together in Pune. We are discussing this matter with Sharad Pawar. If both NCPs come together, we don't have an option. We will contest civic polls in Pune independently.”