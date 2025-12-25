Pune Ring Road Progressing Rapidly, Will Decongest City Traffic, Says MLA Mahesh Landge | PowertrainYT

The much-awaited Pune Ring Road’s development is on the right track and would be a game-changer in decongesting Pune traffic and enabling smoother travel, said MLA Mahesh Landge.

Landge, mentioned on X (formerly Twitter), “There’s exciting progress on the Pune Ring Road project, a game-changer for reducing traffic congestion in Pune and enabling faster, smoother travel around the city!”

“This ambitious infrastructure initiative is moving forward rapidly. Recent updates confirm strong advancement, with the western section targeted for completion by 2026 and the eastern section by 2028,” Landge added.

Moreover, Minister Dada Bhuse recently informed the Legislative Assembly, “The eastern section of the ring road project, undertaken to alleviate traffic congestion in Pune city and its surrounding areas, will be completed by 2028, while the western section will be completed by 2026. In addition, the feasibility of the Hadapsar-Loni Kalbhor metro line is being examined.”

“The administration has taken decisive steps to expedite important infrastructure projects in the district, including the Pune ring road. Work on nine out of twelve packages of the eastern ring road is progressing rapidly, while the remaining three packages are in the process of administrative approval. The tender process for these three packages will be completed before May next year, and the actual work will begin in October,” Bhuse said.

Key details of Pune Ring Road:

• Total Length: Approximately 172 km

• Estimated Cost: Over ₹42,700 crore

• Progress: Construction is underway on multiple packages, with land acquisition nearly complete (~98-99%).

• Timeline: Western section targeted for completion by 2026, eastern section by 2028