 Pune Ring Road Progressing Rapidly, Will Decongest City Traffic, Says MLA Mahesh Landge
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Ring Road Progressing Rapidly, Will Decongest City Traffic, Says MLA Mahesh Landge

Pune Ring Road Progressing Rapidly, Will Decongest City Traffic, Says MLA Mahesh Landge

The much-awaited Pune Ring Road’s development is on the right track and would be a game-changer in decongesting Pune traffic and enabling smoother travel, said MLA Mahesh Landge.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
Pune Ring Road Progressing Rapidly, Will Decongest City Traffic, Says MLA Mahesh Landge | PowertrainYT

The much-awaited Pune Ring Road’s development is on the right track and would be a game-changer in decongesting Pune traffic and enabling smoother travel, said MLA Mahesh Landge.

Landge, mentioned on X (formerly Twitter), “There’s exciting progress on the Pune Ring Road project, a game-changer for reducing traffic congestion in Pune and enabling faster, smoother travel around the city!” 

“This ambitious infrastructure initiative is moving forward rapidly. Recent updates confirm strong advancement, with the western section targeted for completion by 2026 and the eastern section by 2028,” Landge added. 

Read Also
Mumbai-Pune Expressway-2: All You Need To Know About Route, Cost, And Timeline
article-image

Moreover, Minister Dada Bhuse recently informed the Legislative Assembly, “The eastern section of the ring road project, undertaken to alleviate traffic congestion in Pune city and its surrounding areas, will be completed by 2028, while the western section will be completed by 2026.  In addition, the feasibility of the Hadapsar-Loni Kalbhor metro line is being examined.”

FPJ Shorts
India Successfully Tests K-4 Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile From INS Arighat In Bay Of Bengal, Claim Reports; How Can It Be Game-Changer For Navy - Key Features
India Successfully Tests K-4 Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile From INS Arighat In Bay Of Bengal, Claim Reports; How Can It Be Game-Changer For Navy - Key Features
Christmas 2025: Bandra Reclamation Sees Massive Overcrowding As Mumbaikars Rush For Midnight Celebrations | VIDEOS
Christmas 2025: Bandra Reclamation Sees Massive Overcrowding As Mumbaikars Rush For Midnight Celebrations | VIDEOS
'I Have Lost A Small Part Of Myself': Jamie Lever Announces A Break; Is It Because Of Social Media Backlash For Trolling Tanya Mittal?
'I Have Lost A Small Part Of Myself': Jamie Lever Announces A Break; Is It Because Of Social Media Backlash For Trolling Tanya Mittal?
Bollywood Christmas 2025: Khushi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia & Others Celebrate In Cosy Pyjamas & Sparkling Decor
Bollywood Christmas 2025: Khushi Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia & Others Celebrate In Cosy Pyjamas & Sparkling Decor

“The administration has taken decisive steps to expedite important infrastructure projects in the district, including the Pune ring road. Work on nine out of twelve packages of the eastern ring road is progressing rapidly, while the remaining three packages are in the process of administrative approval. The tender process for these three packages will be completed before May next year, and the actual work will begin in October,” Bhuse said.

Read Also
As Navi Mumbai Airport Begins Flight Ops, Pune Awaits Its Turn With Purandar Airport
article-image

Key details of Pune Ring Road: 

• Total Length: Approximately 172 km

• Estimated Cost: Over ₹42,700 crore

• Progress: Construction is underway on multiple packages, with land acquisition nearly complete (~98-99%). 

• Timeline: Western section targeted for completion by 2026, eastern section by 2028

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Late-Night Loud Music, Illegal Parking: Pune's Koregaon Park Residents Demand Action Against Restro...

Late-Night Loud Music, Illegal Parking: Pune's Koregaon Park Residents Demand Action Against Restro...

VIDEO: Christmas-New Year Holiday Rush Chokes Mumbai-Pune Expressway

VIDEO: Christmas-New Year Holiday Rush Chokes Mumbai-Pune Expressway

After Thackeray Brothers Reunite In Mumbai, Congress Feels Abandoned Amid Possible Pawar Family...

After Thackeray Brothers Reunite In Mumbai, Congress Feels Abandoned Amid Possible Pawar Family...

Pune Municipal Elections: AAP's Dhananjay Benkar Only Candidate To File Nomination So Far

Pune Municipal Elections: AAP's Dhananjay Benkar Only Candidate To File Nomination So Far

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Launches Heartfelt ‘Dear Mom & Dad, Please Vote’ School Campaign Ahead Of...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Launches Heartfelt ‘Dear Mom & Dad, Please Vote’ School Campaign Ahead Of...