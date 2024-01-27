 Minister Sandipan Bhumare Highlights Commitment To Development Of Chhatrapati Sambhajingar On Republic Day
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 02:19 PM IST
Employment Guarantee Scheme and Horticulture Minister Sandipan Bhumare reasserted the government's commitment to the comprehensive development of the Chhatrapati Sambhajingar district, giving prominence to health and cleanliness.

As the District Guardian Minister, Bhumare addressed the audience during the official Republic Day flag-hoisting function at Deogiri Ground in Chhatrapati Sambhajingar.

Bhumare said, "The state government is dedicated to the overall progress of Chhatrapati Sambhajingar district, emphasising health and cleanliness. Each one of us should contribute efforts to maintain the cleanliness and health of our cities and villages."

Commencing the event, Bhumare hoisted the tricolour, and the police band played the national anthem. Subsequently, the police force paid a guard of honour to the guardian minister.

Highlighting their acceptance of the constitution by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, making India a republic nation, Bhumare acknowledged the country as the largest democratic nation. He paid homage to freedom fighters and martyrs, stressing every citizen's duty to preserve democratic values.

Farmers' concerns

Addressing farmers' concerns, Bhumare mentioned providing approximately 21 crores in assistance to over 2.5 lakh farmers for losses due to unseasonal rains in the district last November.

He also mentioned the nearing completion of the Brahmagavhan project, ensuring direct water supply to farms. Farmers receive aid through initiatives like the Jayakwadi project, Fodder Development Programme, Employment Guarantee Scheme, libraries, Amrut Udyag Scheme, among others.

In recognition of exemplary services, Bhumare later distributed awards to officers, employees, sports persons, and workers from various departments.

The event saw the presence of MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel, Legislature Council leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, Divisional Commissioner Madhukarraje Ardad, Municipal Commissioner G Srikanth, ZP CEO Dr Vikas Meena, CP Manoj Lohiya, SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, Acting District Collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, residents, freedom fighters, social and political activists, and others.

Sandipan Bhumare, conferred district sports awards during the Republic Day function at the Police Commissionerate on Friday.

A total of 14 awards were presented for outstanding achievements in sports for the years 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2022-23. Categories included Best Sports Person (male, female), Disabled Sports Person, and Meritorious Sports Trainer. District Sports Officer Bajirao Desai provided details on the awardees, including international players in archery, chess, gymnastics, swimming, and weightlifting, as well as those excelling in taekwondo, boxing, and powerlifting.

The awardees for 2019-20 are Abhay Krishna Shinde (Archery, International player), Indrajeet Mahindrakar (Chess, International player), Rigved Joshi (Gymnastics), Nidhi Dharmadhikari (Gymnastics, International player), Sayali Vazarkar (Gymnastics, International player), Vaidehi Lohiya (Archery), Deepak Ruikar (Weightlifting, Trainer), Devidas Zite (Swimming, Disabled International player).

For 2021-22, Mohit Singh (Taekwondo), Swarupa Kotawale (Taekwondo), and Pravin Shinde (Gymnastics, Trainer).

For 2022-23, Gaurav Mhaske (Boxing), Nayan Nirmal (Vushu), and Suresh Bahule (Powerlifting).

