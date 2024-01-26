22nd Pune International Film Festival: 'Sthal' Wins Best Marathi Film, 'Citizen Saint' Awarded Best International Film - Check Out Full List Of Winners | Anand Chaini

The 22nd Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) concluded on Thursday with a grand ceremony in the presence of PIFF Director Jabbar Patel, North American Film Association (NAFA) President Abhijit Gholap, veteran actor Mohan Agashe, international jury members, film selection committee members, and many others.

During the ceremony, ‘Citizen Saint (Mokalake Tsmindani)’ from Georgia received the Government of Maharashtra ‘Prabhat’ Best International Film award, while ‘Sthal’ received the Government of Maharashtra ‘Sant Tukaram’ Best International Marathi film award.

World Cinema Competition

1. Government of Maharashtra 'Prabhat' Best International Film - Georgian movie 'Citizen Saint (Mokalake Tsmindani)'

2. Government of Maharashtra 'Prabhat' Best International Film Director - French director Anaïs Tellenne for the film 'The Dreamer (L’homme D’argile)'

3. MIT-SFT Human Spirit Award - Amr Gamal, the director of the film ‘The Burdened,’ produced in Yemen, Sudan, and Saudi Arabia

4. Special Mention Certificate - Bulgarian actress Eli Skorcheva for the film 'Blaga’s Lessons (Urotcite Na Blaga)'

Marathi Competition

1. Government of Maharashtra 'Sant Tukaram' Best International Marathi Film - 'Sthal (A Match)'

2. Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal Best Film Director - Shrikant Prabhakar forthe film 'Bhera (Deaf)'

3. Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal Best Film Actor - Deva Gadekar for the film 'Valli'

4. Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal Best Actress - Swati Gotavale for the film 'Chabila'

5. Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal Best Screenplay - Jayant Digambar Somalkar for the film ‘Sthal (A Match)'

6. Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal Best Cinematographer - Vijay Mishra for the film 'Shyamchi Aai (Shyam's Mother)'

7. Special Mention Certificate - Actor Kabir for the film 'Gypsy'

8. Special Mention Certificate - Art Director Shrikant Prabhakar for the film 'Bhera (Deaf)'

Student Competition Awards

1. Best Film Live Action - Polish film Dancing Clouds (Pierwszy taniec W churach)

2. Best Director Live Action - Martin Kuba of the Czech Republic for the film 'Vinlannd'

3. Special Mention Certificate - I -Ju Lin, the director of the Czech Republic film 'Separation Season'

4. Special Mention Certificate - Screenplay writer Archit S Kirkinde of the Indian film 'Asamtol'