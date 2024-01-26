 Pune Viral Video: 3,000 Engineers Queue Up Outside IT Company In Hinjawadi, X Users Say 'How Bad Is The Job Market!'
Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Pune Viral Video: 3,000 Engineers Queue Up Outside IT Company In Hinjawadi, X Users Say 'How Bad Is The Job Market!' | Video Screengrab

In a viral video from Pune's IT hub, Hinjawadi, approximately 3,000 engineers can be seen queuing up outside a company, eagerly seeking job opportunities.

The video captures the scene of a walk-in drive for the position of junior developer at an IT firm, with over 2,900 resumes reportedly submitted during the event.

The video's circulation prompted various reactions on social media, with users expressing concerns about the job market. One user remarked, "How bad is the job market!"

Another user shared insights, noting that such queues were common for freshers and advised against getting demotivated, stating, "If you have passion for knowledge you will sooner or later land where you want to be."

Injecting humour into the conversation, a user commented, "They all must be toppers standing in the queue because backbenchers find their own way!"

Questioning the traditional approach, another user quipped, "Do they still accept hard copies (of resumes), that too in an IT company? All these applications are going to the bin for sure."

Check out the reactions below:

