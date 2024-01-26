Pune's Republic Day Celebrations: Vibrant Parade, Student Performances, and Tricolour Decorations (PHOTOS)

By: Aakash Singh | January 26, 2024

The Republic Day parade in Pune featured the participation of 10 contingents from the Pune Police, Pimpri Chinchwad Police and Pune Rural Police

Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar hoisted the flag during the Republic Day celebration in Pune

Kids performing at the Republic Day event held by Pune Division of Central Railway

Building of Savitribai Phule Pune University decorated with tricolour lights on the eve of the Republic Day

Pune station building decorated for the Republic Day

This year, 3 teams of female cops were part of the parade

Students from various schools of Pune performed on patriotic songs

Students also joined the Republic Day parade along with police

Students showcased a dance performance, incorporating stunts, as part of the Republic Day celebration

Southern Command of Indian Army also celebrated the Republic Day in Pune

Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar with the student performers and awardees

Ajit Pawar at the Republic Day parade