Pune's Republic Day Celebrations: Vibrant Parade, Student Performances, and Tricolour Decorations (PHOTOS)

By: Aakash Singh | January 26, 2024
The Republic Day parade in Pune featured the participation of 10 contingents from the Pune Police, Pimpri Chinchwad Police and Pune Rural Police
Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar hoisted the flag during the Republic Day celebration in Pune
Kids performing at the Republic Day event held by Pune Division of Central Railway
Building of Savitribai Phule Pune University decorated with tricolour lights on the eve of the Republic Day
Pune station building decorated for the Republic Day
This year, 3 teams of female cops were part of the parade
Students from various schools of Pune performed on patriotic songs
Students also joined the Republic Day parade along with police
Students showcased a dance performance, incorporating stunts, as part of the Republic Day celebration
Southern Command of Indian Army also celebrated the Republic Day in Pune
Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar with the student performers and awardees
Ajit Pawar at the Republic Day parade