Marathwada Sees High Voter Turnout: Check Constituency-Wise Percentage In Beed, Jalna and Aurangabad Here

As many as 63.07 percent voters exercised their franchise during the Lok Sabha election in the Aurangabad constituency on Monday. As compared to the 2019 elections, 45,000 voters voted more this year. The total number of 12,99,040 voters voted in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency while in 2019, there were 11,91,530 voters exercised their franchise. Not just Aurangabad, Beed and Jalna Lok Sabha seats also recorded much higher percentages than the state tally.

There are 20,59,710 registered voters in the Aurangabad constituency including 10,77,809 male, 9,81, 773 female and 128 others. Of which, 7,09,816 male, 5,89,184 female and 40 others voted.

The voter turnout percentages for the constituencies are as follows: Kannad with 66.78 per cent, Aurangabad (Central) with 60.40 per cent, Aurangabad (West) with 60.58 per cent, Aurangabad (East) with 61.11 per cent, Gangapur with 65.44 per cent, and Vaijapur with 64.80 per cent.

Four-fold fight

There was a four-fold fight between Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Chandrakant Khaire, sitting MP and AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel, Mahayuti Candidate Sandipan Bhumre and Afsar Khan. All the political parties left no stone unturned to bring out the voters to the polling centres. The activists of all political parties were seen busy engaging the voters to the centres.

The four-time Lok Sabha MP, Khaire had to face defeat in 2019 and AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel won the election. Khaire has declared that he will be contesting his last election. Hence, Shiv Sena (UBJ), NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Congress used all their might to make Khaire victories.

Similarly, Shiv Sena candidate Sandipan Bhumre had the backing of the Shiv Sena (Shinde), BJP and allied parties.

Earlier, Imtiaz Jaleel was benefitted with the alliance of AIMIM and VBA in 2019. However, in 2024, AIMIM and VBA contested separately. The Dalit, Muslim and women’s votes are said to be divided among the candidates and hence there was a thrill in the contest.

The entire election was conducted peacefully. The city and the rural police had kept a strong police bandobast at the polling stations. Similarly, the district administration made all the facilities available to the voters at the polling booths. In the morning, there was only 7.52 percent voting till 9am but the voting gradually increased after 11am. The maximum voting was held between 11am and 3pm.

Marathwada numbers

Meanwhile, in Marathwada, along with Aurangabad, Jalna and Beed also voted for Lok Sabha Polls on May 13 in the fourth phase of the general election. Polling began at 7am and is scheduled to end at 6pm.

As per the last numbers given by the Election Commission, Beed recorded maximum voting percentage in Marathwada at 70.92 per cent voting. Jalna recorded 69.18 per cent voting.

In Beed, Ashti recorded 74.79 per cent, Beed recorded 66.09 per cent, Gevrai recorded 71.43 per cent, Kage recorded 70.31 per cent, Majalgaon recorded 71.61 per cent, and Parli recorded 71.31 per cent voter turnout in the assembly constituencies. Voters were enthusiastic about voting since morning.

8,31,245 male voters voted, 6,88,270 female voters and 8 other voters voted in Beed.

In Jalna, the voter turnout percentages for the constituencies are as follows: Jalna with 60.90 per cent, Badlapur with 71.81 per cent, Bhokardan with 74.25 per cent, Sillod with 68.87 per cent, Phulambri with 68.80 per cent, and Paithani with 70.88 per cent. Additionally, there were 7,35,872 male voters, 6,25,334 female voters, and 11 others who voted.