Marathwada News: Heavy Rains After Long Gap in Aurangabad, No Success to Leopard Search Operation Yet and More |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar experienced heavy rain on Sunday after a long gap of about 10 days. The areas of Waluj, TV Centre, Pahadsinghpura, Satara, Deolai, and the old city saw substantial rainfall.

The Chikalthana Observatory recorded 6.2 mm of rain on Sunday. The Meteorological Department has forecasted medium and light rainfall for the next three days.

The city remained overcast since the morning. Although the sky cleared briefly in the afternoon, clouds gathered again later in the day. Some parts of the city received light showers throughout the day, with heavy rain hitting around 5 pm across most areas. Traffic on Jalna Road was affected by the rain.

Experts predict that medium to light rain will continue in the city over the next three days.

No success to leopard search operation yet

The officers and employees of the forest department launched an intensive search operation on Sunday to locate a leopard in the Naregaon and Palsi areas. However, after seven days of searching, they have not been successful. The leopard has not been spotted on any CCTV cameras in the area for the past two days. Officials believe the leopard may have moved to the mountains in the Palshi area. Meanwhile, expert teams from Junnar and Nasik, who were called in to assist, have been sent back. A decision on whether to continue or discontinue the search operation will be made at a senior level, and the search will persist until then.

It is noteworthy that a leopard was seen in the Knivasara Park area early Monday morning and later in the Prozone Mall area. The video of the leopard went viral on social media. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and the forest department had launched joint operations to capture the leopard but have yet to succeed. Traps with bait were set up at several locations but proved ineffective.

Over 70 officers and employees have been searching for the leopard for the past six days, covering every corner of Garkheda, Satara, Chikalthana MIDC, Naregaon, and Palshi areas.

Forest Range Officer Dadarao Taur said that a rigorous search was conducted in Naregaon and Palshi on Sunday, but the leopard was not spotted. It is likely that it has moved to the deeper mountains in Palshi. Residents are advised to remain alert. The search operation will continue until a decision is made at the senior level.

Man surrenders a year after killing brother

A man who had murdered his brother by ramming a car into him in Manatha in Hadgaon taluka in Nanded district on June 2, 2023 surrendered himself to the police after a year.

According to the details, brothers Uttamrao Shinde and Marotrao Shinde of Manatha had a dispute over the post of director and president of the Adarsh Education Society. The matter is subjudice for the past several years.

On June 2, 2023, Uttamrao Shinde had gone for a morning walk when a fast-moving car rammed into him and he died. Based on the complaint lodged by Utttamrao’s son Viashal, a case was registered against Marotrao Shinde, Amol Shinde, Suhas Shinde and Sandeep Shinde with the Manatha police station. The police had arrested all the accused but Marotrao and Sandeep were at large. The accused had plead for bail but was rejected. Marotrao had moved to the Supreme Court but his plea was rejected. As there was no alternative for him, he surrendered before the Manatha police on Saturday evening. Sandeep Shinde is still at large.