 Latur: 81,225 Applications Received Under 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana'
Latur: 81,225 Applications Received Under 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana'

Latur: 81,225 Applications Received Under 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana'

Of the 81,225 applications, 35,266 have been submitted online, and the process of online registration for 45,959 applications is underway

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Latur: 81,225 Applications Received Under 'Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana'

Latur district administration has received 81,225 applications so far under the Maharashtra government's "Mazi Ladki Bahin" scheme which provides eligible women with a monthly allowance of ₹1,500, officials said on Tuesday.

Of the 81,225 applications, 35,266 have been submitted online, and the process of online registration for 45,959 applications is underway.

District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge asked officials to organise extensive awareness campaigns in rural and urban areas about the changes made to the eligibility criteria for the scheme.

Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, Gram Sevaks, ration shopkeepers, Talathis, agricultural assistants, and motivators (CRPs) from women's self-help groups are being roped in to expedite the processing of applications.

