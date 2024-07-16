 Pune Video: City Temples Light Up Ahead Of Ashadhi Ekadashi
HomePunePune Video: City Temples Light Up Ahead Of Ashadhi Ekadashi

Devotees of Lord Vitthal, unable to join the 'wari', seek blessings at these adorned temples

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
Pune Video: City Temples Light Up Ahead Of Ashadhi Ekadashi | Anand Chaini

The temples in Pune shimmered with decorative lights and diyas on Tuesday evening, gearing up for Ashadhi Ekadashi tomorrow. Devotees of Lord Vitthal, unable to join the 'wari', seek blessings at these adorned temples.

Watch Video:

Every year, lakhs of devotees, chanting hymns of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram, embark on the 'wari' to Pandharpur, converging on Ashadhi Ekadashi from across Maharashtra. This pilgrimage, deeply rooted in tradition, draws participants from diverse backgrounds including peasants, labourers, and farmers.

Ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi, the Maharashtra government decided to establish a corporation dedicated to providing essential facilities to 'warkaris' and 'kirtankars' (religious chanters). The corporation, named Mukhyamantri Warkari Mahamandal, aims to enhance pilgrimage management by overseeing increased 'dindis' (processions), improving infrastructure, and ensuring amenities like medical aid, food, security, and insurance.

Additionally, the corporation will focus on environmental stewardship, aiming to clean and preserve rivers such as Chandrabhaga, Indrayani, and Godavari along the pilgrimage routes.

