Marathwada News: Articles Worth ₹1.85 Crore Seized in Aurangabad; Talathi Arrested for Accepting ₹25K Bribe And More |

Against the backdrop of the assembly polls in the district, the administration is effectively implementing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). A separate MCC cell has been established at the collector's office, and action has been taken against illegal activities in various places across the district.

So far, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district articles worth ₹1.85 crore have been seized, informed the nodal officer of the MCC cell and ZP CEO Vikas Meena, along with Deputy District Election Officer Devendra Katke, in a press conference here on Tuesday.

Meena said that there were 397 valid nominations across nine constituencies in the district, of which 214 candidates withdrew, while 183 candidates remained in the fray.

The administration is fully prepared to conduct the election smoothly in Sillod, Kannad, Phulambri, Aurangabad (Central), Aurangabad (West), Aurangabad (East), Paithan, Gangapur, and Vaijapur constituencies. Considering the number of candidates, only one EVM machine will be needed in Vaijapur constituency, with two each in the remaining eight constituencies. Therefore, the administration has made arrangements for 7,430 EVMs and has also kept reserved EVMs ready.

For the effective implementation of the MCC, a total of 36 flying squads, 41 stationary squads, 46 video observation squads, and 16 video shooting squads have been established. In all, 68 complaints from residents related to the elections have been received on the CVigil app, and each complaint has been resolved within an average time of 56 minutes. As of now, actions taken in the district have led to the seizure of ₹12 lakh in cash, 15,287.93 liters of liquor, valuables worth ₹55,000, other articles worth ₹63.87 lakh, all amounting to ₹1.85 crore, Meena said.

Talathi Arrested for Accepting ₹25K Bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jalna unit has arrested the talathi of Jalna City Tehsil office red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 on Wednesday. The accused talathi has been identified as Durgesh Ganesh Giri (40).

According to the details, the complainant had purchased a plot in Jalna city and wanted to make a transfer in the ownership records. He submitted an application to the Tehsil office in Jalna city. When he approached Talathi Giri for assistance, he demanded a ₹25,000 bribe. As the complainant was unwilling to pay the bribe, he lodged a complaint with the ACB Jalna unit.

After confirming the bribe demand, the ACB team laid a trap at the Tehsil office on Wednesday afternoon and arrested Giri red-handed while accepting ₹25,000 from the complainant. A case has been registered with the Jalna police station.

The action was carried out under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole, Additional SP Mukund Aghav, Deputy SP Balu Jadhavar, and trap officers Shankar Mutekar, Gajanan Kharat, Bhalchandra Bonorkar, Atish Tidke, Gajanan Kamble, and others.

Laptop, Smart watch stolen from car

Thieves stole a laptop and a smartwatch from a car in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar on the night of October 21. According to the complaint lodged by Ketan Ksharsagar (31), a resident of Cidco Waluj Mahanagar, he works as a senior manager at Cosmo Specialty Chemical Company in the Waluj industrial area.

On October 21, Ketan had gone to his friend’s house at Yogiraj Shubh Apartment in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar in his car (MH13 EK 7165). He parked his car in the parking area, went inside to meet his friend, and stayed there for about 20 minutes. When he returned, he found that a laptop worth ₹25,000 and a smartwatch worth ₹10,000 were missing from his car.

He lodged a complaint regarding the incident with the Waluj MIDC police station on November 3. A case has been registered against unidentified thieves.

Arms Dealer Held in Waluj

The Waluj MIDC police arrested an arms dealer in the CIDCO Waluj area for selling a pistol and cartridges worth ₹46,000 on Tuesday evening. The police have seized a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from him.

The Waluj MIDC police launched a massive drive against illegal businesses operating in the Cidco Waluj Mahanagar area. Accordingly, PSI Shaikh Saleem, ASI Vilas Vaishnav, constables Babasaheb Kakade, Nitin Iname, and others were patrolling the Cidco Waluj Mahanagar area at around 6 pm. The police received information that an arms dealer was heading to an open ground near the public water tank with the intention to sell arms. They laid a trap at the location and waited for him to arrive.

The police were hiding in a nearby area and nabbed the accused as soon as he arrived at the open ground. During interrogation, he identified himself as Syed Saif Syed Asad alias Dada (29, Katkat Gate, Nehrunagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). The police seized a country-made pistol and two live cartridges worth ₹46,000 from him. Saif confessed that he is an auto-rickshaw driver and also sells weapons. He was looking for customers for the pistol.