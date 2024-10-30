 Marathwada News: Cash Worth ₹1cr Seized on Bhagyanagar Border; Demand to Take Action Against Contractor, Company; Gram Panchayat Employees Get Salary, Bonus And More
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMarathwada News: Cash Worth ₹1cr Seized on Bhagyanagar Border; Demand to Take Action Against Contractor, Company; Gram Panchayat Employees Get Salary, Bonus And More

Marathwada News: Cash Worth ₹1cr Seized on Bhagyanagar Border; Demand to Take Action Against Contractor, Company; Gram Panchayat Employees Get Salary, Bonus And More

Earlier, the police had seized ₹12 lakh in cash in the Bhokar assembly constituency in the district. Now, the police have seized cash worth ₹1.05 crore in a vehicle. The information about the cash was given to the IT and other concerned departments. In the preliminary findings, it was discovered that the cash belonged to a bank.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
File Photo |

The police and the model code of conduct (MCC) implementation teams are on alert mode due to the upcoming assembly polls. Regular patrolling and raids are being conducted at all the check posts in the district. Similarly, the vehicles coming into the district are also being checked. On Tuesday night, the police and MCC team searched a suspected vehicle and found ₹1.05 crore in cash on the border of the jurisdiction of the Bhagyanagar police station. The investigation in this regard is ongoing, said SP Abhinash Kumar.

Earlier, the police had seized ₹12 lakh in cash in the Bhokar assembly constituency in the district. Now, the police have seized cash worth ₹1.05 crore in a vehicle. The information about the cash was given to the IT and other concerned departments. In the preliminary findings, it was discovered that the cash belonged to a bank.

Read Also
Marathwada: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Raise Awareness About 'Mashaal' Symbol During Poll Campaign
article-image

Demand to Take Action Against Contractor, Company

The New Panther Kamgar Sena demanded action against those contractors and companies for not giving bonuses to the contractual workers along with the permanent employees. A memorandum of demand was submitted to the deputy commissioner (labour), Chandrakant Raut.

FPJ Shorts
Payal Malik Reacts To Reports Of Husband Armaan Malik’s Fourth Marriage: ‘Hum Jhelenge? Itne Bewkuf..’ (Video)
Payal Malik Reacts To Reports Of Husband Armaan Malik’s Fourth Marriage: ‘Hum Jhelenge? Itne Bewkuf..’ (Video)
Maharashtra Has 9,70,25,119 Registered Voters, ECI Releases Updated Electoral List Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2024
Maharashtra Has 9,70,25,119 Registered Voters, ECI Releases Updated Electoral List Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2024
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Bookings: Costliest Ticket Of Kartik Aaryan's Film Gets SOLD OUT In Mumbai - Here's How Much It Costs
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Bookings: Costliest Ticket Of Kartik Aaryan's Film Gets SOLD OUT In Mumbai - Here's How Much It Costs
Korean Girl Tries Vada Pav During Her Visit To India; Viral Video Records Her Reaction To Trying The Dish For First Time
Korean Girl Tries Vada Pav During Her Visit To India; Viral Video Records Her Reaction To Trying The Dish For First Time

According to the memorandum, the contractors and companies hire contractual workers for working in the establishments. However, the Diwali bonus is given only to the permanent employees and not to them. The contractual workers work similarly to the permanent employees. During Diwali, they do not receive the bonus, and hence they cannot celebrate the festival. Therefore, they should receive the bonus like the permanent employees. Strict action should be taken against those contractors and companies who do not give bonuses to the contractual workers, demanded Kamgar Sena president Anil Jamdhade and others through the memorandum.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Urges Citizens To Avoid Bursting Firecrackers, Opt For Eco-Friendly Decorations This...
article-image

Gram Panchayat employees get salary, bonus

Pandharpur Grampanchayat distributed salaries and Diwali bonuses to the grampanchayat employees on Tuesday. The employees were happy after receiving the salary and bonus before the Diwali festival.

In total, 20 employees are working in the Pandharpur Grampanchayat and look after the work of cleaning, water supply, and official duties. They had requested to receive their salaries and bonuses in advance for celebrating the Diwali festival. Accordingly, they were given the salary of one month and the same amount as a bonus in a function organized at the Grampanchayat.

The employees were given salaries, bonuses, uniforms, and sweets. Sarpanch Vaishali Raut, Deputy Sarpanch Reshma Akhtar, former Sarpanch Shaikh Akhtar, Akram Patel, KV Gaikwad, Kakaji Bhole, and others were present.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners; PM Modi Likely To Hold 12...
article-image

Waluj MIDC Police Arrest 24-Year-Old for Possessing Country-Made Pistol and Live Cartridges

The Waluj MIDC police arrested a 24-year-old man for possessing a country-made pistol and five live cartridges with the intention to create terror among the people in the Waluj area on Monday night.

Police said that PSI Praveen Patharkar received information that a man was carrying a pistol with the intention to create terror among the people near Nayara Petrol Pump in Wadgaon Kolhati in the Waluj area. Under the guidance of PI Krishna Shinde, PSI Patharkar and his team laid a trap and arrested the accused named Suraj Kisan Paikrao (24, Wadgaon Dhanora, Pusad, Yavatmal). During the search, a country-made pistol worth Rs 30,000, five live cartridges worth Rs 500, and a mobile phone worth Rs 5,000, all amounting to Rs 35,500, were found with him. The police seized all the articles. Based on the complaint lodged by constable Vishal Patil, a case has been registered against Suraj at Waluj MIDC police station while PSI Raosaheb Kakad is further investigating the case.

The police action was executed by PSI Patharkar, PSI Dinesh Ban, Balasaheb Andhale, Rajabhau Kolhe, Vinod Nitnavare, Jalindhar Randhe, Suresh Kache, Manmohan Kolimi, Yashwant Gobade, Vishal Patil, and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Marathwada News: Cash Worth ₹1cr Seized on Bhagyanagar Border; Demand to Take Action Against...

Marathwada News: Cash Worth ₹1cr Seized on Bhagyanagar Border; Demand to Take Action Against...

Nanded: South Central Railway Plans Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Pooja

Nanded: South Central Railway Plans Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Pooja

Attention Punekars! Pune Metro Services To Be Suspended On Friday From 6PM To 10PM Due To Laxmi...

Attention Punekars! Pune Metro Services To Be Suspended On Friday From 6PM To 10PM Due To Laxmi...

Maharashtra Election 2024: Out of 21 Seats in Pune District, 10 Had Victory Margins Under 10,000...

Maharashtra Election 2024: Out of 21 Seats in Pune District, 10 Had Victory Margins Under 10,000...

Pune-Muzaffarpur Weekly Superfast AC Train Extended To Clear Diwali Rush

Pune-Muzaffarpur Weekly Superfast AC Train Extended To Clear Diwali Rush