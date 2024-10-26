 Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners; PM Modi Likely To Hold 12 Public Rallies Including Mumbai, Akola, Nanded
Mumbai

For the ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP has released a list of 40 star campaigners with PM Modi at the top of the list, followed by union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Ashwini Vaishnav among others. Several BJP's state chief ministers will also campaign for Maharashtra.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Among Star Campaigners Maharashtra Assembly Polls | File

Mumbai: With the polling for the Maharashtra assembly elections less than a month away, all the political parties have released lists of their candidate and few more lists are expected in next couple of days. After releasing its list of 99 candidates earlier this week, the BJP on Saturday released a list with 40 start campaigners for Maharashtra elections. The list includes PM Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, several union ministers and BJP-led state chief ministers.

Among the union minister who are the star campaigners for Maharashtra are: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Ashwini Vaishav, Bhupendra Yadav, Piyush Goyal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Muralidhar Mohol and others.

Several BJP led state's chief ministers will also campaign for Maharashtra elections like UP's Yogi Aadityanath, Haryana's Nayab Singh Saini, Goa's Pramod Sawat, Assam's Himanta Biswa Sharma and others.

Other BJP leaders who are among the star campaigners for Maharashtra includes Mohan Yadav, Narayan Rane, Vishnu Deo Sai, former MP and former union minister Smriti Irani, Navneet Rana and Pankaja Munde among others.

BJP Election Rallies In Maharashtra Begin

The list of 40 star campaigners also includes the Maharashtra BJP leaders and assembly election candidates including CM Devendra Fadnavis, state party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and others.

Meanwhile, the bugle for election campaign has sounded for BJP leaders and many of them on Friday held rallies before filing their nomination forms.

In coming days, PM Modi will too hold election rallies in Maharashtra. Speaking with the media, Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Friday that PM Modi is scheduled to conduct 11 or 12 campaign rallies in Maharashtra including Akola, Dhule, Nanded, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The voting for 288 assemblies in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and results will be declared three days after polling.

