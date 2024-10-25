Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar Offers Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple Before Filing Nomination From Bandra West

Ashish Shelar visits Sissgivinayak temple before filing nomination | FPJ

Mumbai: The candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections have started filing their nomination form from October 23. After key leaders like Shiv Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray, Rajan Vichare, MNS' Avinash Jadhav among others filed their nominations on Thursday, the BJP leaders including Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis are set to file their nominations today (Friday, October 25).

Mumbai BJP Chief Adv Ashish Shelar visited the city's famous Siddhivinayak Mandir this morning before leaving for collector's office to file his nomination. The sitting MLA from Bandra West, Shelar has been renominated the constituency. Shelar was accompanied by his wife Adv Pratima Shelar.

Shelar on Thursday, urged Mumbaikars to come out in large numbers for the ensuing Maharashtra elections and exercise their right to vote. He also said that the Mahayuti has to square off with the MVA. He said this during the Mahayuti's rally in Dahisar, campaigning for BJP candidate Manisha Chaudhary.

Currently, the BJP holds 16 seats in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis will also fill his nomination form from Nagpur South West constituency from where he is the sitting MLA and renominated. He will hold a rally on Thursday before filing his nomination.

The BJP state chief, Chandrashekar Bawankule on Thursday morning released a campaign song. The campaign song prominently highlights the works done by Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra and his constituency Nagpur South.

The voting for 288 assemblies in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23. After the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, this will be the second direct contest between the Mahayuti and MVA.