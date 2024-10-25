 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar Offers Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple Before Filing Nomination From Bandra West
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar Offers Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple Before Filing Nomination From Bandra West

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar Offers Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple Before Filing Nomination From Bandra West

Mumbai BJP President and sitting MLA from Bandra West, Ashish Shelar along with his wife visited Siddhivinayak temple on Friday morning before filing his nomination form for the Maharashtra assembly elections. He is renominated from Bandra West. Today, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis will also file his nomination from Nagpur South West

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
Ashish Shelar visits Sissgivinayak temple before filing nomination | FPJ

Mumbai: The candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections have started filing their nomination form from October 23. After key leaders like Shiv Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray, Rajan Vichare, MNS' Avinash Jadhav among others filed their nominations on Thursday, the BJP leaders including Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis are set to file their nominations today (Friday, October 25).

Mumbai BJP Chief Adv Ashish Shelar visited the city's famous Siddhivinayak Mandir this morning before leaving for collector's office to file his nomination. The sitting MLA from Bandra West, Shelar has been renominated the constituency. Shelar was accompanied by his wife Adv Pratima Shelar.

Shelar on Thursday, urged Mumbaikars to come out in large numbers for the ensuing Maharashtra elections and exercise their right to vote. He also said that the Mahayuti has to square off with the MVA. He said this during the Mahayuti's rally in Dahisar, campaigning for BJP candidate Manisha Chaudhary.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Offers Prayers At Temple In Lower Parel, Conducts...
article-image

Currently, the BJP holds 16 seats in Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
GROSS! Chef Creates Pani Puri Topped With Burnt Ants; Netizens Demand Justice For Much-Loved Chaat Item
GROSS! Chef Creates Pani Puri Topped With Burnt Ants; Netizens Demand Justice For Much-Loved Chaat Item
Cyclone Dana Update: No Casualties Occurred During Landfall
Cyclone Dana Update: No Casualties Occurred During Landfall
Sai Pallavi Says Indian Army Is 'Terrorist Group' For Pakistanis, Gets Criticised (VIDEO)
Sai Pallavi Says Indian Army Is 'Terrorist Group' For Pakistanis, Gets Criticised (VIDEO)
ITC Shares Surges Almost 5% After Q2 Earnings Shows Revenue Jump Of 17%
ITC Shares Surges Almost 5% After Q2 Earnings Shows Revenue Jump Of 17%

Meanwhile, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis will also fill his nomination form from Nagpur South West constituency from where he is the sitting MLA and renominated. He will hold a rally on Thursday before filing his nomination.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Offers Prayers At Maa Kamakhya Temple In...
article-image

The BJP state chief, Chandrashekar Bawankule on Thursday morning released a campaign song. The campaign song prominently highlights the works done by Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra and his constituency Nagpur South.

The voting for 288 assemblies in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23. After the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, this will be the second direct contest between the Mahayuti and MVA.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar Offers Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar Offers Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP Releases 2nd List Of Candidates, Zeeshan Siddique Fielded From...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP Releases 2nd List Of Candidates, Zeeshan Siddique Fielded From...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; AQI Worsens In City

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies; AQI Worsens In City

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Families Go To War As NCP (SP) Reveals List

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Families Go To War As NCP (SP) Reveals List

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Infra, Welfare Plans Give Mahayuti Edge, Says Survey

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Infra, Welfare Plans Give Mahayuti Edge, Says Survey