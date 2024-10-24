Maharashtra Elections 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Offers Prayers At Temple In Lower Parel, Conducts Roadshow Before Filing Nomination From Worli; VIDEO

Aaditya Thackeray on his way to fill nomination form | Saamna

Mumbai: Several leaders have started filing their nomination forms the Maharashtra assembly elections. Among the key leaders who filed their nominations on Thursday were MNS' Avinash Jadhav from Thane, accompanied by party chief Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rajan Vichare from Thane, BJP's Sulabha Ganpat Gaikwad from Kalyan East among others. While Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray held a rally in Mumbai before reaching the collector's office to fill his nomination form.

Aaditya will be filing his nomination form on Thursday. On his way, he also offered prayers at a temple in Lower Parel.

#WATCH | #MaharashtraElection2024 | Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Aaditya Thackeray offered prayers at a temple in Lower Parel, Mumbai ahead of filing nomination as a candidate from Worli. pic.twitter.com/CvN7ZEkD1w — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

Aaditya Thackeray is the sitting MLA from Mumbai's Worli constituency. On Thursday afternoon, he started his roadshow from Lower Parel to Worli Naka, which was attended by several Sena UBT workers and his supporters from Worli constituency. Leaders like Kishori Pednekar, Sachin Ahir were present with Thackeray.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray conducts a roadshow in Mumbai, ahead of filing nomination for #MaharashtraElection2024 from Worli. pic.twitter.com/untWevo2Fg — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

VIDEO | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Worli Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) holds a roadshow from Lower Parel to Worli Naka ahead of filing nomination.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)… pic.twitter.com/mz4Zt0MFoP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 24, 2024

Speaking about his candidature, Sena UBT MP from Colaba, Arvind Sawant said, "Aaditya Thackeray will file his nomination. His name is not new - the entire Maharashtra knows him and he is known in the entire country." While, Sena UBT's Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "The atmosphere is very festive. It's euphoric and Aaditya Thackeray is going to be winning the second term with a historic margin."

"The people had voted for Maha Vikas Aghadi in Lok Sabha, I continue to say that this is the trailer and the blockbuster movie of Maha Vikas will be released, produced by people of Maharashtra," Chaturvedi said speaking with ANI.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On nomination filing of Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "The atmosphere is very festive. It's euphoric and he is going to be winning the second term with a historic margin...In these five years, Maharashtra has seen the worst kind… pic.twitter.com/M3E2fZhe4N — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray speaking with NDTV during his roadshow said, "During the Lok Sabha polls, the people of Maharashtra have realised that BJP is the party with hollow promises. They have voted against Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. The BJP has looted Maharashtra like never before." On the lines of schemes like Ladki Bahin yojana, Thackeray said that the Mahayuti has woken up in last one month.

Worli, a high profile constituency in Mumbai, will see a tough battle as the MNS has fielded its spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande against Thackeray. While, reportedly, the BJP may field Shain NC from Worli.

The Worli assembly constituency falls in Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, where Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant was re-elected defeated Shinde Sena candidate, MLA Yamini Jadhav.