 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sena UBT Fields Anand Dighe's Nephew Against CM Eknath Shinde From Thane's Kopri-Panchpakhadi Seat
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Sena UBT Fields Anand Dighe's Nephew Against CM Eknath Shinde From Thane's Kopri-Panchpakhadi Seat

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sena UBT Fields Anand Dighe's Nephew Against CM Eknath Shinde From Thane's Kopri-Panchpakhadi Seat

The party has renominated most of its MLAs who stayed with Uddhav Thackeray after the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022.

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
File images

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray released its first list of 65 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday evening fielding Anand Dighe’s nephew against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat.

Former minister Aaditya Thackeray is being fielded from his current Worli constituency in central Mumbai. Yuva Sena leader and Thackeray's cousin Varun Sardesai would contest from Bandra (East) seat in the city.

The party has renominated most of its MLAs who stayed with Uddhav Thackeray after the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022.

In Thane's Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat, where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in the fray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded Kedar Dighe. Kedar Dighe is the nephew of late Sena leader Anand Dighe, considered to be Shinde's political mentor. 

FPJ Shorts
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Make Stylish Appearance At Dimple Kapadia's Go Noni Go Premiere In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Make Stylish Appearance At Dimple Kapadia's Go Noni Go Premiere In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Rental Rates Rise In Mumbai Compared To Other Metros; Huge Disparity Between Average Salaries And Rental Costs In City: CREDAI-MCHI
Rental Rates Rise In Mumbai Compared To Other Metros; Huge Disparity Between Average Salaries And Rental Costs In City: CREDAI-MCHI
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NGO Writes To State Election Commissioner Requesting Special Voting Facilities For Senior Citizens
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NGO Writes To State Election Commissioner Requesting Special Voting Facilities For Senior Citizens
Surat: Dawoodi Bohra Community Leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Encourages Pursuit Of Lifelong Learning And Valuing Knowledge
Surat: Dawoodi Bohra Community Leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Encourages Pursuit Of Lifelong Learning And Valuing Knowledge

Meanwhile, Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday announced to contest 85 seats each in Maharashtra assembly elections even as deliberations to seal a final seat-sharing pact are still underway.  

Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said consensus has been reached on 270 out of total 288 seats for the November 20 elections.

"We will include Samajwadi Party, PWP, CPI(M), CPI, and AAP. Discussions are still on for the remaining seats. We have amicably arrived at a consensus on 270 seats. MVA stands united to defeat the Mahayuti government," Raut said.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the rest of the seats will be left for smaller parties.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena UBT Announces First List Of 65 Candidates For...
article-image

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena won 56 seats, and the Congress secured 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, while the Shiv Sena won 63 and the Congress 42.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MVA Seat-Sharing Formula For Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress, NCP & Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena To...

MVA Seat-Sharing Formula For Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress, NCP & Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena To...

Rental Rates Rise In Mumbai Compared To Other Metros; Huge Disparity Between Average Salaries And...

Rental Rates Rise In Mumbai Compared To Other Metros; Huge Disparity Between Average Salaries And...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NGO Writes To State Election Commissioner Requesting Special...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NGO Writes To State Election Commissioner Requesting Special...

Mumbai: Parsi Panchayat And Colaba Church To Hold Memorial Events In Honour Of Ratan Tata On October...

Mumbai: Parsi Panchayat And Colaba Church To Hold Memorial Events In Honour Of Ratan Tata On October...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sena UBT Fields Anand Dighe's Nephew Against CM Eknath Shinde From...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sena UBT Fields Anand Dighe's Nephew Against CM Eknath Shinde From...