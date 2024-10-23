Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sena UBT Fields Anand Dighe's Nephew Against CM Eknath Shinde From Thane's Kopri-Panchpakhadi Seat

File images

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray released its first list of 65 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections on Wednesday evening fielding Anand Dighe’s nephew against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) releases a list of 65 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections pic.twitter.com/g4yrP3Dj01 — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2024

Former minister Aaditya Thackeray is being fielded from his current Worli constituency in central Mumbai. Yuva Sena leader and Thackeray's cousin Varun Sardesai would contest from Bandra (East) seat in the city.

The party has renominated most of its MLAs who stayed with Uddhav Thackeray after the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022.

In Thane's Kopri-Panchpakhadi seat, where Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in the fray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded Kedar Dighe. Kedar Dighe is the nephew of late Sena leader Anand Dighe, considered to be Shinde's political mentor.

Meanwhile, Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday announced to contest 85 seats each in Maharashtra assembly elections even as deliberations to seal a final seat-sharing pact are still underway.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole says, "We've decided that Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest on 85 seats each and on remaining 18 seats, we will have talks with our alliance parties including Samajwadi Party and by… pic.twitter.com/tegTusAi6L — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2024

Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said consensus has been reached on 270 out of total 288 seats for the November 20 elections.

"We will include Samajwadi Party, PWP, CPI(M), CPI, and AAP. Discussions are still on for the remaining seats. We have amicably arrived at a consensus on 270 seats. MVA stands united to defeat the Mahayuti government," Raut said.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the rest of the seats will be left for smaller parties.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena won 56 seats, and the Congress secured 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, while the Shiv Sena won 63 and the Congress 42.