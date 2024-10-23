Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena UBT Announces First List Of 65 Candidates For Upcoming Polls; Check Full List

Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray | X/ @ShivSenaUBT_

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction has released the first list of 65 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 on Wednesday. The voting will be held in the state on all the 288 seats in a single phase on November 20 and the Election Commission of India will announce the results on November 23 along with the Jharkhand assembly elections results. Voting will be held in Jhrakhand in two phases, the first phase of elections will be held on November 13 and the second phase will be held on November 20.

Shiv Sena Uddav Thackeray faction will be contesting the elections in alliance with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar faction which is the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. The main contest will be against Mahayuti which consists of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde faction and NCP Ajit Pawar faction.

Key Candidates:

The key candidates in the list announced on Wednesday includes, Aaditya Thackeray who will contest from Worli, Rajesh Wankhede from Ambernath, Dinesh Mhatre from Dombivali, Rajan Vichare from Thane, Sunil Raut from Vikhroli, Sameer Desai from Goregaon, Varun Sardesai from Vandre East, Mahesh Sawant from Mahim.

Shiv Sena UBT spokesperson Anand Dubey earlier said that the party would want contest on more seats and also said that the seat-sharing pact has been finalised in the MVA for over 270 seats. He also said that it will be beneficial to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance if Shiv Sena UBT contests on more than 100 seats. He also assured that everything is fine in the alliance and that they want to be more prepared, hence, it is taking time for the announcement of candidates.

MVA announces seat-sharing pact

There are reports that the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance has finalised the seat-sharing pact on 270 seats. It is being announced that the NCP SP faction, Shiv Sena UBT faction and Congress will contest on 85 seats each. The MVA has also announced that they have left 18 seats for their other alliance in the state which consists of Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).