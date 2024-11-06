Pune: Excise Department Cracks Down on Illicit Liquor Ahead of Assembly Elections; 923 Cases Registered, ₹3.51 Crore Worth of Liquor Seized |

In a crackdown ahead of the Assembly elections, the state excise department has registered 923 cases and arrested 843 individuals for selling illicit liquor in just one month in Pune district. This extensive operation is focused on preventing the illegal sale of alcohol that could potentially affect voter behavior in the district.

Between October 1 and November 6, authorities have seized banned liquor, vehicles, and other assets tied to illicit alcohol distribution. A total of 96 vehicles, and illicit liquor valued at approximately ₹3.51 crore, have been confiscated, along with banned Goa-manufactured liquor worth ₹3.64 lakh. This crackdown is being carried out under Section 93 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.

Action to prevent the sway of voters

The campaign's purpose is clear: to prevent illegal liquor from circulating within the district and potentially being used to sway voters. Additionally, licensed liquor sales are under strict scrutiny, with shop hours being closely monitored. As a precaution, special vigilance teams have been deployed to ensure compliance, particularly that no liquor is sold to minors.

This extensive campaign is under the leadership of Dr Vijay Suryavanshi, Commissioner of the State Excise Department, Charan Singh Rajput, Superintendent of the Excise Department (Pune), District Magistrate and District Election Officer Dr Suhas Divase, and Joint Commissioner Prasad Surve.

A total of 18 temporary checkposts are being set up and suspicious vehicles are being inspected to prevent illegal liquor traffic in the district.

Citizens can give complaints on illegal manufacture, sale, transportation, or distribution of liquor, etc., on toll-free number 18002339999 and Superintendent Office Phone No. 020 26127321.

A dry day has been declared in Pune from 6 pm on November 18 till the end of voting on November 20 and on the day of counting on November 23.