 Pune: FLAME University 2025 Admissions Open, Apply Now for Interdisciplinary Undergraduate & Postgraduate Courses
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: FLAME University 2025 Admissions Open, Apply Now for Interdisciplinary Undergraduate & Postgraduate Courses

Pune: FLAME University 2025 Admissions Open, Apply Now for Interdisciplinary Undergraduate & Postgraduate Courses

Aligning with NEP 2020, the university currently offers a four-year interdisciplinary undergraduate program, with a three-year exit option available for B.A. (Hons), B.Sc. (Hons), BBA (Hons), and BBA (Communications Management) (Hons) degrees.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
Pune: FLAME University Invites Applications for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programs for 2025 Intake |

FLAME University has opened applications for its 2025 intake. The university is inviting candidates to apply for various undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The courses include multiple interdisciplinary options across different fields of study. Applicants can submit their applications online for both undergraduate and postgraduate admissions.

Aligning with NEP 2020, the university currently offers a four-year interdisciplinary undergraduate program with a three-year exit option available for BA (Hons), BSc(Hons), BBA (Hons), and BBA (Communications Management) (Hons) undergraduate degrees. 

The degree nomenclature for each of these programs will be determined by the major that the student chooses to pursue.

4-year Undergraduate Degrees And Their Majors Leading To Honours Degrees

FPJ Shorts
Know 5 Reasons Why Goa Tourism Saw A Massive Drop In Foreign Tourists
Know 5 Reasons Why Goa Tourism Saw A Massive Drop In Foreign Tourists
INDIA Bloc Releases Joint Manifesto Promising 7 Guarantees For Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024; Check Them Here
INDIA Bloc Releases Joint Manifesto Promising 7 Guarantees For Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024; Check Them Here
US Presidential Elections 2024: 'We Will Help America Heal,' Says Donald Trump As Polls Project Return To White House
US Presidential Elections 2024: 'We Will Help America Heal,' Says Donald Trump As Polls Project Return To White House
PM Modi Congratulates 'Friend' Donald Trump On Historic US Election Victory
PM Modi Congratulates 'Friend' Donald Trump On Historic US Election Victory

BA (Hons) - Economics, Psychology, Literary & Cultural Studies, International Studies, Environmental Studies, Journalism, Public Policy, Sociology.

BSc (Hons) - Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Data Science and Economics*, Computer Science and Design*.

BBA (Hons) - Finance, Business Analytics, Marketing, Human Resource Management, Entrepreneurship, Operations, Design Management*, General Management**.

BBA (Communications Management) (Hons) - Advertising & Branding, Digital Marketing & Communications, Film & Television Management, Communication Studies**.

Interdisciplinary majors. Not offered as minors. Only offered as majors. No minor combination possible.

Only available as a major in the 3-year undergraduate program.

To know more: Undergraduate (UG) Program Courses | FLAME University

Read Also
President Droupadi Murmu's Pune Visit Cancellation Forces Symbiosis University To Postpone...
article-image

4-year Undergraduate Design Program (BDes)

The university also has a 4-year Undergraduate Design Program (B.Des) rooted in liberal education and centered around experience design. The program offers a major in Experience Design, and the minors available are Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Business Analytics, Marketing, and Literary & Cultural Studies.

To know more: Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) | Undergraduate Degree Course at Flame University

Postgraduate Programs

For those seeking a PG program, FLAME University offers a two-year MBA, MBA (Communications Management), a Masters of Science in Economics, and a one-year PG program in Entrepreneurship and Innovation. 

FLAME also offers a 1-year full-time diploma in interdiscplinary studies called the FLAME Scholars Program (FSP), offering a Postgraduate Diploma in Interdisciplinary Studies and Research. 

Know more: Post-Graduation Courses | FLAME University

Candidates aspiring to join FLAME University may apply online. For more information, log on to:  Admissions I FLAME University     

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: FLAME University 2025 Admissions Open, Apply Now for Interdisciplinary Undergraduate &...

Pune: FLAME University 2025 Admissions Open, Apply Now for Interdisciplinary Undergraduate &...

Pune: 2 Arrested Men in Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case Gave False Info About 3rd Absconding Accused

Pune: 2 Arrested Men in Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case Gave False Info About 3rd Absconding Accused

Nashik: 103 Polling Stations Marked As Sensitive; Nashik West & Central Put On High Alert

Nashik: 103 Polling Stations Marked As Sensitive; Nashik West & Central Put On High Alert

Direct Fight Between Shiv Sena Factions In 6 Out Of 9 Constituencies In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Direct Fight Between Shiv Sena Factions In 6 Out Of 9 Constituencies In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Pune: Experts Say Deteriorating Air Quality Can’t Be Blamed Solely On Firecrackers

Pune: Experts Say Deteriorating Air Quality Can’t Be Blamed Solely On Firecrackers