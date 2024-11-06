Pune: FLAME University 2025 Admissions Open, Apply Now for Interdisciplinary Undergraduate & Postgraduate Courses

Pune: FLAME University Invites Applications for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programs for 2025 Intake |

FLAME University has opened applications for its 2025 intake. The university is inviting candidates to apply for various undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The courses include multiple interdisciplinary options across different fields of study. Applicants can submit their applications online for both undergraduate and postgraduate admissions.

Aligning with NEP 2020, the university currently offers a four-year interdisciplinary undergraduate program with a three-year exit option available for BA (Hons), BSc(Hons), BBA (Hons), and BBA (Communications Management) (Hons) undergraduate degrees.

The degree nomenclature for each of these programs will be determined by the major that the student chooses to pursue.

4-year Undergraduate Degrees And Their Majors Leading To Honours Degrees

BA (Hons) - Economics, Psychology, Literary & Cultural Studies, International Studies, Environmental Studies, Journalism, Public Policy, Sociology.

BSc (Hons) - Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Data Science and Economics*, Computer Science and Design*.

BBA (Hons) - Finance, Business Analytics, Marketing, Human Resource Management, Entrepreneurship, Operations, Design Management*, General Management**.

BBA (Communications Management) (Hons) - Advertising & Branding, Digital Marketing & Communications, Film & Television Management, Communication Studies**.

Interdisciplinary majors. Not offered as minors. Only offered as majors. No minor combination possible.

Only available as a major in the 3-year undergraduate program.

To know more: Undergraduate (UG) Program Courses | FLAME University

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

4-year Undergraduate Design Program (BDes)

The university also has a 4-year Undergraduate Design Program (B.Des) rooted in liberal education and centered around experience design. The program offers a major in Experience Design, and the minors available are Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Business Analytics, Marketing, and Literary & Cultural Studies.

To know more: Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) | Undergraduate Degree Course at Flame University

Postgraduate Programs

For those seeking a PG program, FLAME University offers a two-year MBA, MBA (Communications Management), a Masters of Science in Economics, and a one-year PG program in Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

FLAME also offers a 1-year full-time diploma in interdiscplinary studies called the FLAME Scholars Program (FSP), offering a Postgraduate Diploma in Interdisciplinary Studies and Research.

Know more: Post-Graduation Courses | FLAME University

Candidates aspiring to join FLAME University may apply online. For more information, log on to: Admissions I FLAME University