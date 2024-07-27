President Droupadi Murmu's Pune Visit Cancellation Forces Symbiosis University To Postpone Convocation Ceremony

Droupadi Murmu | Representative Image

President Droupadi Murmu was scheduled to attend Symbiosis University's convocation ceremony in Pune's Lavale on July 29. However, her visit has been postponed due to the continued heavy rainfall in the district. As a result, the convocation ceremony has also been postponed.

Postponement of The 21st Convocation Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/wA940MJLr6 — SSBF, Pune (@SSBF_Pune) July 27, 2024

In a statement, the university stated, "We deeply regret to inform you that the President has postponed her visit to Maharashtra from July 28 to 30. Due to continued heavy rainfall in and around Pune and the release of water from dams, the Department of Disaster Management, Government of Maharashtra has advised exercising caution. Therefore, the university is compelled to take this difficult decision of postponing the convocation ceremony scheduled on July 29."

"Given the current weather situation and the forecasts indicating continued adverse conditions, we believe this decision is in the best interest of everyone involved. The safety of our students and their families is of utmost importance to us," the statement added.

For the President's visit, vehicular traffic had been diverted, and orders were issued to ban drones, paragliders, all types of balloons, and remote-controlled aircraft flying from July 28 midnight to July 29 midnight. Additionally, schools in Lavale were also asked to close for her visit. Now, these orders will have to be revised.