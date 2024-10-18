Marathwada News: 27.71L Voters to Vote in 9 Constituencies in Nanded; 5 Persons, 3 Vehicles Permitted for Filing Nomination Forms; VBA Declares 5 Candidates in Nanded | ANI

The voting for the nine assembly constituencies in the Nanded district will be held on November 20, and the counting will be done on November 23. There are 2,771,453 voters who will exercise their franchise during the polls. This includes 68,799 young voters, 35,793 voters above 85 years old, and 23,047 physically challenged individuals. There are a total of 1,422,809 male voters, 1,349,470 female voters, 174 transgenders, and 2,911 ex-servicemen voters in the district.

District Collector Abhijeet Raut said that the elections will be held in nine assembly constituencies: Kinwat, Hadgaon, Bhokar, Nanded North, Nanded South, Loha, Naigaon, Deglur (reserved for SC category), and Mukhed. There will be a total of 3,088 polling centers in these constituencies.

The voter breakdown for each constituency is as follows: Kinwat has 277,158 voters, including 141,658 male and 135,486 female; Hadgaon has 297,315 voters, including 154,074 male and 143,237 female; Bhokar has 301,172 voters, including 153,611 male and 147,550 female; Nanded North has 356,453 voters, including 182,613 male and 173,737 female; Nanded South has 315,248 voters, including 161,130 male and 154,113 female; Loha has 300,130 voters, including 154,320 male and 145,805 female; Naigaon has 308,828 voters, including 158,129 male and 150,689 female; Deglur has 310,603 voters, including 158,804 male and 151,782 female; Mukhed has 304,546 voters, including 158,470 male and 146,068 female.

Five polling centers in the district have been declared sensitive, which include Pagarpahad in Kinwat taluka, Chorba in Hadgaon, Paki Tanda in Bhokar, Ramtirth in Deglur, and Kolegaon in Mukhed taluka.

In all, 21,516 officers and employees have been appointed for election duty, which includes 15,883 male and 5,633 female officers and employees. A total of 7,010 EVMs, 3,922 CUs, and 4,231 VVPATs have been made available at the 3,088 polling centers in the district.

3 Vehicles Permitted for Filing Nomination Forms

Only five persons and three vehicles will be permitted for filling the nomination forms for the assembly polls in the Beed district, according to the returning officer. Only five persons will be allowed to enter the cabin of the returning officer to file nomination forms, and only three four-wheeled vehicles will be allowed within 100 meters of the office. Similarly, processions and public meetings on the office premises and surrounding areas will not be allowed. The shouting of slogans, use of musical instruments, playing songs, and any kind of canvassing will not be permitted while filling out the nominations.

Meanwhile, as the model code of conduct has been implemented for the assembly polls, individuals with licensed weapons have been urged to submit their weapons to the administration. The police department has been directed to initiate action in this regard. Banks, important offices, institutions, electricity centers, and other significant locations have been excluded from the order issued by the district magistrate.

VBA Declares 5 Candidates in Nanded district

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has so far declared the names of five candidates for the assembly polls in the Nanded district. These include Farooq Ahmed from the Nanded South assembly constituency, Shiva Narangale for Loha – Kandhar, Gautam Duthade for Nanded North, Vijay Khupse for Kinwat, and Sushilkumar Deglurkar for the Deglur constituency. There are nine assembly constituencies in the Nanded district. With five VBA candidates declared, it will be interesting to see whether VBA will contest from all nine constituencies in the Nanded district.