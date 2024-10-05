Maharashtra: Irked Over Dispute On Reckless Driving, Drunk Man Rams Motorcycle On Latur-Ausa Highway; 2 Including 6-Yr-Old Killed

Representational Image

Latur: In a heart-wrenching incident on the Latur-Ausa highway in Maharashtra, a drunk driver intentionally rammed his car into a family riding on a bike, resulting in the tragic deaths of a mother and her six-year-old daughter. The incident reportedly occurred on the evening of September 29, following a brief confrontation between the two parties over reckless driving, according to the police.

Sadiq Confronted Accused Over Reckless Driving

Sadiq Sheikh was travelling with his wife, Ikra, and their two children, Nadia (6) and Ahad, when a speeding car, driven by an intoxicated man, dangerously cut in front of them. Sadiq, concerned about the reckless behavior, confronted the driver and asked him to drive more responsibly.

This seemingly simple request escalated into a heated argument. The driver, enraged by the confrontation, initially allowed the family to continue on their way. However, in a shocking turn of events, he intentionally crashed his vehicle into their bike from behind, as reported by India Today.

Sadiq's Wife Ikra, Her Daughter Died On The Spot

The impact of the collision was devastating. Ikra Sheikh and her daughter, Nadia, suffered severe injuries and were declared dead at the scene. Sadiq Sheikh and his son, Ahad, sustained serious injuries and were immediately rushed to a government hospital in Latur for urgent medical attention.

Ausa police inspector Sunil Rajitwad identified the individuals involved in the horrific incident. According to the report, the car was carrying five people at the time of the crash, Digambar Patole, Krishna Waghe, Basavaraj Dhotre, Manoj Mane and a fifth individual identified as Mudame. Investigations are underway to determine the exact sequence of events and hold those responsible accountable.