Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Rathod Meets With Major Car Accident In Yavatmal A Day Before PM Modi's Visit; Escapes Unhurt |

Yavatmal: Yavatmal's Guardian Minister and Maharashtra's Water Conservation Minister, Sanjay Rathod, met with a major car accident on Friday, October 4, 2024 late night. The crash reportedly occurred at around 2:30 am while he was returning to Yavatmal.

One person was seriously injured in the accident and is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. The accident occurred near the village of Kopra while Minister Rathod's convoy was travelling from Poharagad to Yavatmal. Fortunately, Sanjay Rathod himself was not injured.

Details On The Accident

According to a report by HT Marathi, the accident took place on the Digras to Arni road when Rathod's car collided with a tempo from behind. The impact was so severe that the tempo overturned on the spot and the front part of Rathod’s car was heavily damaged.

The tempo driver sustained serious injuries and is currently under medical care, while Rathod's driver suffered minor injuries. Sanjay Rathod escaped unharmed, thanks to the timely deployment of the airbags in his vehicle.

Accident A Day Before PM Modi's Visit To Yavatmal

The accident occurred as Rathod was returning from Poharagad, where preparations were being finalised for the inauguration of the Nangara Museum on Saturday. This event is set to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Rathod had been overseeing the final preparations for this mega event when the unfortunate accident took place during his return journey.