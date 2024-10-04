Metro 3 Inauguration To Attending 1st Trials At NMIA, PM Modi Likely To Give Infra Boost To MMR, Thane & Navi Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) |

Mumbai: On October 5, 2024, when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Mumbai, he will most likely be inaugurating a series of significant infrastructure projects in Thane, Navi Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Though the visit is not officially confirmed yet, it will mark a pivotal moment in the ongoing development of the region, with projects designed to enhance urban mobility, reduce traffic congestion, and improve overall connectivity besides upgrading the standard of living of the people.

Metro 3 Project Inauguration

One of the key highlights of the inauguration is the Metro 3 project which stretches across several key areas in Mumbai and promises to revolutionize public transportation in the city. The Metro 3 line, also known as the Aqua Line, will connect some of Mumbai's most densely populated and economically vital regions. This underground metro corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time, provide a reliable and efficient mode of transport, and alleviate the heavy traffic burden on Mumbai's roads.

In addition to the Metro 3 inauguration, Prime Minister Modi will also unveil the much-awaited Pod taxi service in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The Pod taxi, a futuristic and eco-friendly mode of transport, is designed to offer last-mile connectivity in one of Mumbai's busiest business districts. The introduction of the Pod taxi service is expected to not only enhance the commuting experience but also reduce the carbon footprint in the area, aligning with the government's vision of sustainable urban development.

Trials At NMIA

Besides, the Prime Minister is also expected to witness the first trials to be conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) which is likely to be operational by March 31, 2025. This will pave the way for the commercial operation of the city’s second airport that will reduce the passenger load on the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

At the outset, the Prime Minister will also perform bhoomipujan of the infrastructure works to be taken up by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA). These works are collectively worth over Rs 2500 crore and include integrated infrastructure development such as roads, flyovers, bridges, vehicular underpass (VUP), pedestrian underpasses (PUPs) etc.

Thane, a rapidly growing city adjacent to Mumbai, will also witness the inauguration of several infrastructure projects. These projects are aimed at improving the quality of life for Thane's residents and supporting the city's expansion. While specific details of these projects have not been officially disclosed, they are anticipated to include enhancements in public transportation, road infrastructure, and civic amenities.

Prime Minister Modi's visit underscores the government's commitment to accelerating infrastructure development and addressing urban challenges. These projects are part of a broader strategy to modernize urban infrastructure, promote economic growth, and enhance the standard of living for residents in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.