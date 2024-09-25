Mumbai Metro 3 Phase 1 Operations Likely To Commence In First Week Of October

First Phase of Aqua Line: A Step Towards Seamless Commute | Representative Image

Mumbai: The first phase of the Metro 3 or Aqua Line from Aarey Colony-JVLR to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), will have fares ranging between Rs 10 and Rs 50 depending on the distance. The maximum fare will increase once the second phase between BKC and Cuffe Parade gets operational.

This was revealed by the Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), Ashwini Bhide while speaking to reporters after a special run for media persons on Tuesday.

"We are contemplating to begin phase one operations by the first week of October. However, the final date is yet to be decided since we are in the process of getting certification from the Central Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). We will be in the position to start the operations once we get the same," Bhide said while replying to a query whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase on October 4.

Stating that phase one of the 12.34-km-long Metro 3 will have 10 stations, Bhide said 96 services of nine trains will run between 6.30 am and 10.30 pm daily while on Sundays and holidays, the services will start from 8.30 am. “We are having a total of 48 train pilots of which 10 are women. The frequency of each train will be six-and-half minutes during peak hours. Frequency and services will increase once we commence with phase two of the Aqua Line,” Bhide added.

Asked when MMRCL will start the operations of phase two between BKC and Cuffe Parade, Bhide said that 93% of the works for the second phase have been completed and the services are likely to start by March-April, 2025. “We have completed most of the works up to Worli station and are facing some challenges while completing works at Worli and Girgaon stations which we will overcome soon,” she said.

“We expect that phase one will cater to around 4 lakh people daily leading to reduction in vehicular trips by 6.65 lakh per day. Similarly, it will help reduce fuel consumption by 3.45 lakh litres per day and help in reduction of 35% in traffic on the roads,” Bhide added.

While the total cost of the project is Rs 37,276 crore, the MMRCL has spent Rs 30,088.83 crore from the date of inception till August 31, 2024. The total amount of escalation cost paid towards civil systems, track, rolling stock etc by MMRCL, over the original contract value or construction of Metro 3 Line (From inception) till August 31, 2024, is Rs 2,856.61 crore.

Recently, the Government of India signed the fifth and final tranche loan agreement with Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) marking a significant milestone in the funding of the project. As per the government approval dated February 29, the project cost is revised with 57.09% JICA loan of Rs 21,280 crore.

Once ready, the complete Aqua Line will cater to an estimated 17 lakh passengers daily with 260 services. The corporation is also working on the multi-modal integration of stations, which will involve connectivity with other modes of public transport for the last mile, good footpaths outside the stations, seating arrangements and foot over bridges